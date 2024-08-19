This New High-Tech Surface Is an Inspiring Reminder of What Laminate Can Do

Through the years, laminate has been quietly refining its style to match contemporary design needs, while remaining flexible, beautiful, and ready for whatever vision a designer dreams up.

Consider the new InDepth Surfacing™ collection by Formica Group to be your reintroduction to this reliable material in a stunning new context. "Laminate is misunderstood as a dated material, but nothing could be further from the truth," says Meghan Howell, the creative director for Formica Group North America.

Gold Veined Taupe Marble by Formica Group brings naturalism to laminate.

InDepth Surfacing™ by Formica Group proves just how much laminate has to give, thanks to its state-of-the-art in-line printing technology that creates impressively convincing representation of real marble and wood veneers, with sophisticated light-reflecting metallic details. "There’s a visual richness and authenticity that rivals the genuine materials," explains Howell.

Natural Silk Oak features knots and silvered ticking to produce a trend-forward luxury oak.

Instead of pricey butcher-block countertops in a commercial kitchen, reach for Silk Oak. Looking for a marble top for an upscale bathroom vanity? Veined Marble makes for an impeccable (and ultra-durable) alternative. Want to bring a little shimmer to your bedroom headboard? Embrace the dual-matte metallic veining in the Gold Veined Taupe Marble (which taps into the larger metallic trend in design), or the Fumed Silk Oak, which features silver ticking to enhance the illusion of stained European Oak.

It may seem like magic, but there’s next-level technology in action here at every step to make the material look and feel incredibly real. The premium products feature a synchronized, embossed matte texture with light-reflecting metallic details, without compromising longevity or performance. "We’re crafting solutions that tell a story and solve real-world problems," says Howell.

Gold Veined Taupe Marble features a subtle shimmer.

The Formica Group design team works with technical experts, research and development, and manufacturing pros to ensure every product meets demanding durability standards, even in extreme environments. The hyper-realistic marble, oak, and walnut finishes are designer-favorite classics that, Howell says, are "synonymous with luxury and quality," whether implemented in high-traffic hospitality settings, workplaces, or residential projects.

Stained Luster Walnut showcases a classic figured walnut color.