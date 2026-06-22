Lounging Is Mandatory at This Curving Concrete Beach House in Baja

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From the Architect: "Nereidas Design House is an architectural project located in the desert landscape of Baja California. Situated near Todos Santos, the project occupies a 6,458-square-foot plot characterized by cacti and uninterrupted views toward the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The project is conceived as a house broken into architectural pieces, a fragmentation that allows each inhabited unit to secure privacy while establishing a specific and deliberate visual relationship with the surrounding landscape. This strategy distributes domestic life across the site, avoiding a single enclosing volume.



"The house is articulated through a set of private rooms and a shared structure, arranged to balance containment and openness across the site. Individual spaces are oriented toward precisely framed views, while the collective areas extend longitudinally, engaging the full breadth of the landscape and accommodating shared use. There are three private units across the landscape, conceived as a single continuous interior in which sleeping, resting, and bathing coexist without subdivision. Curved interior walls open onto three distinct windows, each framing a different portion of the landscape and generating specific atmospheres within the same room. Beds, seating, storage, and bathrooms are integrated into the architectural envelope, allowing each activity to relate to its own visual field while remaining part of a unified spatial volume. Access to the roof extends inhabitation vertically, reinforcing a direct connection between private space, sky, and horizon.

"The shared structure forms the primary collective space of the project. Its configuration is defined by two crossing roofs that unfold a double-height firepit and a cascading cylindrical pool, and creating distinct settings for gathering, dining, and rest. Fully open along its length, the structure establishes continuous visual and spatial alignment with the desert. Overlapping planes generate deep shade, while changes in height guide movement through space without the use of conventional partitions.