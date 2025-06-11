Shades of the ’80s Energize a Family’s Barcelona Flat in the Best Way

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "This 925-square-foot apartment in the heart of Barcelona’s Gràcia neighborhood was completed in 2023 as part of a new-build development, but the owners—a young couple with a two-year-old—never quite felt at home with the finishes or the layout of the space. We focused on transforming the daytime living areas by optimizing the layout to improve flow and creating a greater sense of spaciousness and natural light. Throughout the process, we discovered subtle areas for improvement in the rest of the home which, once addressed, contributed to a sense of coherence and fluidity throughout.

"One of the key focal points is the bespoke, dual-height central bar, designed in-house and crafted from Cubro wood and RMC terrazzo to ensure visual continuity with the surrounding furniture. This semicircular element serves as an extension of the kitchen while also functioning as a versatile space for play, leisure, and work. Its curved shape establishes an aesthetic connection with other rounded elements in the design, such as the custom tile flooring by Mosaic Factory, laid out in organic and fluid patterns.

"The apartment’s visual harmony is enhanced by the presence of a round dining table and softly curved, 1970s-inspired niches that bring continuity and a sense of warmth to the space. One of them holds a little secret: it conceals the television, which can be pulled out via a system of hidden wheels. A palette of vibrant colors and natural materials bring life and character to every corner. Primary tones dominate, with yellow and blue as the main colors, while green, orange, and red appear in interior design and decor details.