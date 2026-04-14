How They Pulled It Off: A Florida Beach House That’s Already Survived Three Hurricanes

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

There are full-scale mockups, and then there are full-scale mockups.

On the beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, architects Grace La and James Dallman of La Dallman got to test their hurricane-proof design of a house in a very real way. During construction, the 3,700-square-foot plan was hit by three separate hurricanes over the course of two years—including Hurricane Ian, a deadly category five storm that devastated the Florida gulf coast in 2022. "Our contractor’s shipping container full of equipment floated away during Ian," La said. "But the house remained unscathed."