Architect Myron Goldfinger’s Sculptural Santa Fe Home Lists for $1.7M
Location: 25 & 33 Calle Encanto, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Price: $1,695,000
Architect: Myron Goldfinger
Year Built: 1996
Footprint: 2,100 square feet (one bedroom, two baths)
Lot Size: 28.7 acres
From the Agent: "Esteemed architect Myron Goldfinger designed this modern marvel as his personal retreat. Nestled on a ridgeline in the exclusive Los Caminitos subdivision, the residence is set on over 28 acres of rolling hills and Piñon Forest. Praised in the New York Times as the ‘Architect of Monumental Modernist Homes,’ Goldfinger, renowned for his grand sculptural buildings, considered this ‘modest vacation home’ one of his finest creations. The property offers breathtaking, panoramic views in every direction and includes two separate lots. The vacant 17.2-acre parcel situated just below the residence presents an ideal site for constructing an additional home. This residence is a rare and irreplaceable gem."
25 & 33 Calle Encanto in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Matt Sargent of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage.
