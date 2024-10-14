Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
Architect Myron Goldfinger’s Sculptural Santa Fe Home Lists for $1.7M

Built in 1996, the barrel-vaulted getaway brings in desert views with large windows on all sides.
Text by
Location: 25 & 33 Calle Encanto, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Price: $1,695,000

Architect: Myron Goldfinger

Year Built: 1996

Footprint: 2,100 square feet (one bedroom, two baths)

Lot Size: 28.7 acres

From the Agent: "Esteemed architect Myron Goldfinger designed this modern marvel as his personal retreat. Nestled on a ridgeline in the exclusive Los Caminitos subdivision, the residence is set on over 28 acres of rolling hills and Piñon Forest. Praised in the New York Times as the ‘Architect of Monumental Modernist Homes,’ Goldfinger, renowned for his grand sculptural buildings, considered this ‘modest vacation home’ one of his finest creations. The property offers breathtaking, panoramic views in every direction and includes two separate lots. The vacant 17.2-acre parcel situated just below the residence presents an ideal site for constructing an additional home. This residence is a rare and irreplaceable gem."

The contemporary home is perched on a 28-acre lot in the gated Los Caminitos subdivision, just outside Santa Fe.

Tall windows and sliding glass doors bring desert views into the living area.

The all-white kitchen is located beneath the loft, steps away from the dining and living areas.

Set at the opposite end of the home, the bedroom has direct outdoor access.

The loft above the kitchen can serve as a reading lounge, a second bedroom, or an office.

25 & 33 Calle Encanto in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Matt Sargent of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage.

