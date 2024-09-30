Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
In Upstate New York, a Myron Goldfinger Masterpiece Seeks $1.5M

Perched on nearly six acres, the 1979 home has an angular roofline, 24-foot-tall ceilings, and massive glass sliders that open to the surrounding woods.
Text by
Location: 67 Millertown Road, Bedford, New York

Price: $1,485,000

Architect: Myron Goldfinger

Year Built: 1979

Footprint: 3,054 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 5.71 acres

From the Agent: "Step into a Myron Goldfinger masterpiece, just minutes from the heart of Bedford Village. This iconic home harmonizes with its natural surroundings and spans above over five acres of pristine landscape. The property offers captivating views of three serene ponds and is surrounded by a dramatic mix of wooded beauty and striking rock formations. The home reflects the era of its creation, with clean lines and expansive glass walls that seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor spaces. The 24-foot ceilings enhance the sense of grandeur, while the interiors provide a gallery-like setting for art and creativity. The unique lofts and open spaces adds to the property’s unique charm, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking inspiration and tranquility."

Tucked away on a tree-filled lot in Bedford, the home is just an hour’s drive from Manhattan.

A large pass-through window in the kitchen allows for easy entertaining.

Sliding glass doors in the dining area open to a large terrace overlooking the forested lot.

The primary suite includes a sun-drenched bathroom, complete with&nbsp; a large tub.&nbsp;

One of the home’s three bedrooms is currently set up as a fitness studio.

67 Millertown Road in Bedford, New York, is currently listed for $1,485,000 by Chelsea Hammerschmidt of William Pitt • Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

Dwell Staff
