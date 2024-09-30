In Upstate New York, a Myron Goldfinger Masterpiece Seeks $1.5M

From the Agent: "Step into a Myron Goldfinger masterpiece, just minutes from the heart of Bedford Village. This iconic home harmonizes with its natural surroundings and spans above over five acres of pristine landscape. The property offers captivating views of three serene ponds and is surrounded by a dramatic mix of wooded beauty and striking rock formations. The home reflects the era of its creation, with clean lines and expansive glass walls that seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor spaces. The 24-foot ceilings enhance the sense of grandeur, while the interiors provide a gallery-like setting for art and creativity. The unique lofts and open spaces adds to the property’s unique charm, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking inspiration and tranquility."