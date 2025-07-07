This Spanish Home’s Eye-Catching Mosaics Continue Inside, Too
Project Details:
Location: Murcia, Spain
Footprint: 1,614 square feet
Designer: Pastor y González / @pastorygonzalezarquitectos
Designer: Número 26 Estudio / @numero_26
Technical Architect: David Hernandez Conesa
Photographer: David Frutos / @davidfrutos_fotografia
From the Designer: "MYM is a house surrounded by an orchard in Murcia, Spain. It was built with local materials, innovation, beauty, love, and memories.
"The house is broken into three volumes. Located at the back of the site, the largest volume contains the living room and kitchen. The second volume is located in the center of the site. It contains two bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry room. The third volume, located at the front of the site closest to the entry fence, contains a third bedroom, a bathroom, and a storage room. The volumes are built with thermoclay load-bearing wall, clay floors, and enameled ceramic tile cladding."
