This Spanish Home’s Eye-Catching Mosaics Continue Inside, Too

Mediterranean-inspired patterns wrapping corners of the clay brick residence meet an interior palette of plywood, concrete, and more clay.
Project Details:

Location: Murcia, Spain

Footprint: 1,614 square feet

Designer: Pastor y González / @pastorygonzalezarquitectos

Designer: Número 26 Estudio / @numero_26

Technical Architect: David Hernandez Conesa

Photographer: David Frutos / @davidfrutos_fotografia

From the Designer: "MYM is a house surrounded by an orchard in Murcia, Spain. It was built with local materials, innovation, beauty, love, and memories.

"The house is broken into three volumes. Located at the back of the site, the largest volume contains the living room and kitchen. The second volume is located in the center of the site. It contains two bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry room. The third volume, located at the front of the site closest to the entry fence, contains a third bedroom, a bathroom, and a storage room. The volumes are built with thermoclay load-bearing wall, clay floors, and enameled ceramic tile cladding."

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

