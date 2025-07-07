This Spanish Home’s Eye-Catching Mosaics Continue Inside, Too

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

"The house is broken into three volumes. Located at the back of the site, the largest volume contains the living room and kitchen. The second volume is located in the center of the site. It contains two bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry room. The third volume, located at the front of the site closest to the entry fence, contains a third bedroom, a bathroom, and a storage room. The volumes are built with thermoclay load-bearing wall, clay floors, and enameled ceramic tile cladding."