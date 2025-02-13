My Search For a Modular (and Stylish) Storage Solution for Loft Living

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. I recently tackled a tricky design project that involved procuring a piece of furniture that could serve two distinct spaces and be seen from all sides. Saddled with these self-imposed and extremely difficult requirements, (seriously, what is my problem?) I looked to midcentury modern furniture for inspiration. If you dare to ask an interior designer—or worse, venture into a design subreddit—you’ll get different answers as to what "MCM" actually is. What’s relevant for our purposes here are my two favorite characteristics of this aesthetic. First is functionality, which, to me, means the piece is doing more than one job or serving more than one space. Second is a 360 design, meaning the piece was designed with an open floor living in mind so it looks good from all sides.

My boyfriend and I live in a loft with a completely open floor plan. While this obviously presents some design challenges, I really love that rooms can be whatever and wherever I want. For this particular project, I needed something that could serve as double-sided storage and a room divider between the bedroom and dining room. I decided to focus on modular storage systems that looked good from all sides. As much as I love my apartment, I’m a renter. And I need the furniture I buy to be flexible enough to fit into wherever I live next. Despite these extremely specific requirements, I found some really good options.

Lucca House 5x4 Shelf Our modular system takes many shapes and sizes, with the 5x4 being no exception. Built in maple ply – it's not only strong and sturdy, but also great to look at. Exterior 59.5 x 47.5 x 11.5" Vertical Exterior 47.5 x 59.5 x 11.5" Horizontal Interior 10.5 x 15.5 x 12.5" / 16.5 x 15.5 x 12.5"

My first stop was Lucca House, which makes modular grid shelves. I love the detail of the colored banding, and the option for a flat top surface or open grid look. Though the shelves are mostly pictured against a wall on the brand’s website, they work well as free-standing pieces. This is a really great open storage room divider option. While measuring and talking through how it would work in our space, we eventually realized we actually needed closed storage.

Ikea Elvari Open Storage Combination ELVARLI storage system is a versatile solution for your entire home – choose how to combine the products to create an open storage or wardrobe that suits you perfectly.

Before that realization, I went back to a browser tab that we’ve opened at least a hundred times in the last year: the IKEA Elvarli. It’s a modular storage system with your choice of drawers and open shelves, supported by a big tension rod between the floor and ceiling. What I love about the Elvarli is that it can be fashioned so that you get table or console-level surfaces plus storage higher up. It looks good in person too, as long as you stick to the all-white pieces. (The wood shelf options look and feel a little cheap, in my opinion.) I decided this was too tall for my purposes but think this would be a great option for anyone looking for a mixed storage room divider.

USM Haller Credenza Design Within Reach The USM Haller Collection, including the the USM Haller Open Storage Credenza, (1961), is crafted with precision. Designed by Fritz Haller and Paul Schaerer, the modular furniture collection is constructed of steel and built to last for generations.

To my bank account’s dismay, the next stop on our shopping journey was USM. USM is the gold standard of modular furniture. Just look at this USM kitchen from Dwell’s Winter 2023 issue! These pieces are timeless and can be repurposed endlessly. And based on my cursory searches of Facebook Marketplace and eBay, they hold their value pretty well, too. We ventured into the USM design tool knowing it was out of our budget, but we just had to see what was possible. We tried out a few different configurations and kept coming in at around $8,000, which was just not possible for us.

Thuma Nest Dresser Designed to fit any space, the Nest Dresser provides perfect placement for necessities. 100% upcycled wood, thoughtful detailing, and an innovative modular system makes for a lifetime of modern functionality and optionality. Do not stack more than 5 drawers or 47" vertically.