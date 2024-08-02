My House: The Live-In Studio of Lanzarote’s Best Known Artist Is Embedded Into Lava Rock

Ildefonso Aguilar’s house is decidedly not "traditional" Lanzarote. That is, not one of the blocky, white-washed buildings with a bright green or blue door that the Canary Islands are known for. Aguilar’s home, built in 1976, carries the same reddish hue as the island’s famous Montañas del Fuego. And it is as quirky as the island’s distinctive windmill art.