My House: The Live-In Studio of Lanzarote’s Best Known Artist Is Embedded Into Lava Rock
By bringing black rock into his interiors, Ildefenso Aguilar's 1976 residence strays from the whimsical architectural look the Canary Islands are known for.
Ildefonso Aguilar’s house is decidedly not "traditional" Lanzarote. That is, not one of the blocky, white-washed buildings with a bright green or blue door that the Canary Islands are known for. Aguilar’s home, built in 1976, carries the same reddish hue as the island’s famous Montañas del Fuego. And it is as quirky as the island’s distinctive windmill art.
Caitlin Wheeler
Dwell Contributor
Caitlin Wheeler was a lawyer in Silicon Valley and is now a writer in Durham, NC. She's written about lawyers with zany careers, the North Carolina wine industry, and global architectural design.
