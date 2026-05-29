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My House: How an Ikea Designer Renovated an 1800s Home That Had No Water or ElectricityView 17 Photos
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My House: How an Ikea Designer Renovated an 1800s Home That Had No Water or Electricity

Friso Wiersma and his partner, Mare Hilstra, have spent years updating a property near the flatpack retailer’s HQ, now complete with a few pieces from a new collection.
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Dutch designer and cabinetmaker Friso Wiersma never thought he would end up working for Ikea. "I have a lot of skepticism towards mass production, although I find it fascinating," he says, "For my graduate project from the Design Academy Eindhoven, I asked myself the question: what would I create if I was an Ikea designer? And my response was quite critical!" Then a year later, he got a call from the company. "They said, ‘Hey, we heard you like to be critical of us. How about you come and be critical over here in Sweden?’"

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