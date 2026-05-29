My House: How an Ikea Designer Renovated an 1800s Home That Had No Water or Electricity

Dutch designer and cabinetmaker Friso Wiersma never thought he would end up working for Ikea. "I have a lot of skepticism towards mass production, although I find it fascinating," he says, "For my graduate project from the Design Academy Eindhoven, I asked myself the question: what would I create if I was an Ikea designer? And my response was quite critical!" Then a year later, he got a call from the company. "They said, ‘Hey, we heard you like to be critical of us. How about you come and be critical over here in Sweden?’"