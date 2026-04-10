My House: Designer and Maker Nick Pourfard’s San Diego Home Might Never Be Finished
At first he wasn’t sure how to update the ’80s residence by famed midcentury architect Walter S. White. Now he’s dedicated to its constant evolution.
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As it does for many, the idea of taking on a time capsule by a renowned midcentury architect gave Nick Pourfard pause. But where others might balk over the idea of how to sensitively restore one while still getting their dream kitchen, the designer and maker’s hangups with a Walter S. White–designed residence he was looking to buy in his hometown of Escondido were more over what, if anything, his own work could add to its iconic feel.
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Duncan Nielsen
Design News Editor
Duncan Nielsen is Dwell’s design news editor. His coverage includes everything from Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired sneakers to ADU legislation. Share tips or ideas at duncan at dwell dot com.