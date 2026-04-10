My House: Designer and Maker Nick Pourfard’s San Diego Home Might Never Be Finished

As it does for many, the idea of taking on a time capsule by a renowned midcentury architect gave Nick Pourfard pause. But where others might balk over the idea of how to sensitively restore one while still getting their dream kitchen, the designer and maker’s hangups with a Walter S. White–designed residence he was looking to buy in his hometown of Escondido were more over what, if anything, his own work could add to its iconic feel.