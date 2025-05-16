SubscribeSign In
My House: She Custom Made More Than 1,000 Kitchen Tiles for Her Austin RenovationView 14 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

My House: She Custom Made More Than 1,000 Kitchen Tiles for Her Austin Renovation

Ceramicist Amanda Rivera’s first interiors project turned out to be her family’s own home, a Spanish Mediterranean–style now brimming with her touch.
Text by
Photos by
View 14 Photos

When Amanda Rivera first saw the 1930s Spanish Mediterranean–style house that would become her family home, she was awestruck. "My jaw was dropped the whole time we toured it," she recalls of her and husband Luke’s first visit to the home, in Austin’s Travis Heights neighborhood. "A lot of the original details were preserved, like beautiful vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, and latches on the doors."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.

Published

Topics

RenovationsMy HouseHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive