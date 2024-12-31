My 2025 DIY Dream Is to Level Up My Living Room Into a Sick (and Chic) Home Theater
If you love watching movies (and hosting movie nights) as much as I do, you’ll understand and appreciate my desire for an optimal home theater setup. It’s not a great space-saving project for a typical New York City apartment—in my case, a two-bedroom rental in a prewar building—but I’ve got a few ideas. And although I already have a living room that accommodates a DIY home theater, it could be even more astounding. So ahead: a survey of what I’m currently working with, and how I’d level up if I were to have a bottomless pit of money to play with.
Let’s start with what I consider the three most important elements: the seating arrangement, the screen, and the sound.
My current couch is a sectional I acquired from a former roommate. Unsurprisingly, the chaise is everyone’s favorite spot. But why should only one viewer lounge? My dream couch would be this three-seat recliner leather sofa so that all viewers have the option to kick back like they’re in a luxury Regal.
When it comes to the screen, I prefer projection on a plain wall over a flat-screen TV. The reasons are that TV technology evolves too quickly (motion smoothness should be illegal) and it’s a hassle to mount a TV. My current projector is a Dr.J, which is fine, not great (you can find these for under $100), so my ideal upgrade would be an Optoma which has a chef’s-kiss picture quality. And I’ll need primo audio, of course. I use a single Bose Bluetooth speaker that I love (it sits on the coffee table), but I have surround sound aspirations. I’d get a set of these wireless speakers and place a speaker on either side of the room. Plus, I love how compact these are—I can bring them out for movie nights and tuck them away when they’re not in use.
If I’m being real, a home theater should operate in total darkness, so I’d invest in blackout window treatments. I don’t mind the cellular shades that I have right now—I’d simply swap out the soft-white filter for an opaque, inky finish so that zero street lights interfere with my viewing experience.
Finally, a list of nice-to-haves. First, a fun but pretentious gag would be to own a multiformat Panasonic player that can run VHS, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray discs. (I absolutely do not own any Blu-rays or VHS tapes.) I’d place this hypothetical player and my hypothetical movie collection inside a well-designed console table. This console would also hide any unsightly cords and my laptop whenever I stream a flick using an HDMI hookup.
Lastly, I’ve always thought large nesting tables would be too extravagant for my modestly sized apartment—which is why I wouldn’t hesitate to get this expensive set for all the snacks and drinks I’d serve.
Now, if anyone has a login to Max and the Criterion Collection for me, please get in touch. You are welcome to join me for movie night anytime.
Related Reading:
Published
TopicsInterior Design
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.