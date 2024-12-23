My 2025 DIY Dream Is to Build a (Better) Rack for All My Surfboards

When I moved into my house a decade ago, I needed to do something about my surfboards. In my apartment, they were always crammed in a corner—an inefficient storage method—and my daughter wasn’t crawling yet. But in the house, with a newly mobile baby, the standing boards would be a bit of a hazard. I needed to solve this problem. While many companies have premade surfboard racks, none of what was available worked for my needs. My father-in-law, a former shop teacher, took one long 2 x 4, cut out angled notches, and then using dowels and foot-long 2 x 4s, fashioned five arms extending off of the main plank. He made identical racks that we fastened to the garage wall. The pairs of arms worked in conjunction to elevate the boards so that they were out of harm’s way, out of sight, and stored so that the garage actually remained usable.

Some of my collection is off the ground, but the rest of it needs a home, too.

When we’d first installed it, I had just the exact number of boards to fill the rack. But over time, as it always seems to go for athletes and hobbyists, the gear accumulated. Once the pandemic hit, outdoor sporting equipment was hard to come by—and when the outdoors became our sanctuary, I started buying foam boards to teach my kids, and potato-shaped boards because they were fun, and longboards because I live in a place where the surf often demands it. In the end, I had more than doubled my surfboard collection. While I no longer had crawling babies to worry about and the garage had become too busy with other things to ever park a car, I still wanted to come up with a system to elevate the boards. Once more, the overflow of boards stood wobbly in the corner. But with all the available wall space in the garage occupied with hanging bikes and ladders and camping gear, I needed a new design to stow more than half a dozen boards standing up in the corner.

Here’s where the new rack will go.