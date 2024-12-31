My 2024 DIY Success Is Hacking the “Status” Bookshelf Dupe of My Dreams

For nearly 13 years, I was possessed by a fantasy so unrelenting that it almost amounted to a mission statement for my entire life. The fantasy was this: A slightly thicker-haired version of me leans back in her chair after a dinner of roast chicken which she’s just enjoyed with a varied and beautiful group of well-read friends, none of whom is more beautiful or well-read than she is. Behind her, an entire wall of books, arranged with no fuss on a chorus of white shelves, stretches from the floor to the ceiling. Her guests, licking their fingers and refilling their glasses, admire not just the collection, but the shelves themselves.

My heart’s deepest desire was for the sleekness and continental flavor of Vitsœ’s 606 Universal Shelving System, designed by Dieter Rams in the 1960s, which true heads know to be the Grand Poobah of modular track shelves, but I’m not in that kind of tax bracket. And while I can drill holes without having a panic attack, I’m nowhere near handy enough to buy individual Rubbermaid shelving components from the hardware store and design a book wall from scratch. There is, blessedly, a middle ground that would work for me: the Elfa system, from The Container Store.

The "system" is a rail that runs along the top of your wall, to which you’re supposed to attach vertical runners that run perpendicular to the top rail. Those are also attached to the wall. Then, you can click the shelves into place on a bunch of brackets, and you’re off. Their look is no-nonsense, the type of storage solution one might expect to see in the home of an architecture student in the 1980s. The whole setup somehow manages to produce a "status bookshelf" without making the owner look like the type of person who cares about such a thing.