Music Has an Architecture Obsession

In the mid-20th century, Groenendijk says, putting buildings on album covers was a practical matter for designers. "A sleeve is meant to sell your record, and in the old days, you’d go to a record store and you’d browse," he says. "For difficult music with no real interesting people behind it—because a guy who plays piano is not very interesting to put on a sleeve—you try to bring out an atmosphere." He cites the example of stock cocktail jazz and easy listening records from the 1960s, which often had photographs of the New York City skyline on the covers, though he’s got rap, disco, jazz, and even Chicago blues records with Manhattan buildings on the covers. "Penthouse lights...it’s trying to convey a sophistication," he says. "With the New York skyline, you can sell anything." Digging through his meticulously organized crates—Groenendijk is an archivist as much as a collector—he notes the way some 1980s new wave album covers tended toward brutalist architecture, discusses a 1960s Dutch pop star whose cover art for an LP called Vrijgezellenflat (which translates to "bachelor pad") was shot in front of a famous Amsterdam housing project, and shows me the art for an album by the 19th-century German composer Richard Wagner depicting the Neuschwanstein Castle (not very subtle). When he pulls out This Is the Modern World, the 1977 album by the British rock band The Jam, he points out the housing estate beyond where the group poses under London’s Westway, and notes the way the architecture expresses something about the group’s identity. "This is where they live, where they came from, and this is a statement," says Groenendijk.

Bad Bunny’s "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, featured a pink-and-yellow house replica, nicknamed La Casita, built to resemble some of the island’s vernacular architecture. The structure served as a secondary stage set where the artist held a mid-show house party, or a party de marquesina.

The promotional photography for Perfume Genius’s 2025 album, Glory, was shot at a house in art director Cody Critcheloe’s native Kansas City, Missouri. The album cover (a similar but slightly different image as the above) is one of five nominees for the inaugural Best Album Cover category in the 2026 Grammy Awards.