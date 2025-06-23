Underfloor Heating, a Wine Room, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows—in a Houseboat?
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Architect: Anders Halsteen
Footprint: 1,507 square feet
Cabinetry Design: Garde Hvalsøe / @gardehvalsoe
Photographer: Birgitta Wolfgang / @birgittawolfgang
From the Homeowner: "In 2019, Søren Hvalsøe Garde decided to explore the idea of creating a floating home in his hometown of Copenhagen. He found one in Poland and had it floated to Copenhagen, where it was installed at its new dockside location on Dokøen Island. Søren was inspired to pursue this alternative housing concept after purchasing a houseboat for his son in the new micro-district of Urban Rigger in Refshaleøen. This micro-district features a series of aﬀordable, carbon-neutral, reconstructed floating shipping containers designed by Bjarke Ingels. As someone who has always enjoyed taking things apart and building from scratch, designing a houseboat was the perfect project for Søren, who has long been fascinated by houseboats.
"After scouring numerous sites to dock the houseboat, Søren finally found and secured one between the opera house and a newly developed Paper Island cultural center by Kengo Kuma. Søren collaborated with architect Anders Halsteen to create a two-story house with large sliding glass doors facing the water and several terraces across two levels.
"Black wooden slats wrap around the back of the house. The front of the houseboat features maritime-style windows to provide privacy on the public dock. To ensure the Wever Ducré lamps from Anker & Co remain secure in rough weather, Søren had the arms specially made in iron instead of using cords.
"It was essential to Søren that his new home resembles a house more than a boat. The completed home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a wine room. The kitchen, the most important space for Søren, who loves to cook, showcases hanging pans and pots in open display. He chose breccia imperiale quartzite for counters. Next to the kitchen island is a vintage Bruno Mathsson table paired with black PP201 Wegner chairs, forming a dedicated dining area to entertain guests. The lower ground level houses a minimalist bedroom, which includes a small outdoor terrace 10 centimeters below sea level. A ladder provides access to the water.
"The entire first floor is laid with Dinesen fine oak flooring, while the lower level, in contrast, has concrete floors. The floating home also features underfloor heating throughout, sustainably heated using sea water. There’s also an outdoor terrace dining area."
Published
TopicsHome Tours
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.