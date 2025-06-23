Underfloor Heating, a Wine Room, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows—in a Houseboat?

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Architect: Anders Halsteen Footprint: 1,507 square feet Cabinetry Design: Garde Hvalsøe / @gardehvalsoe

Photographer: Birgitta Wolfgang / @birgittawolfgang From the Homeowner: "In 2019, Søren Hvalsøe Garde decided to explore the idea of creating a floating home in his hometown of Copenhagen. He found one in Poland and had it floated to Copenhagen, where it was installed at its new dockside location on Dokøen Island. Søren was inspired to pursue this alternative housing concept after purchasing a houseboat for his son in the new micro-district of Urban Rigger in Refshaleøen. This micro-district features a series of aﬀordable, carbon-neutral, reconstructed floating shipping containers designed by Bjarke Ingels. As someone who has always enjoyed taking things apart and building from scratch, designing a houseboat was the perfect project for Søren, who has long been fascinated by houseboats. "After scouring numerous sites to dock the houseboat, Søren finally found and secured one between the opera house and a newly developed Paper Island cultural center by Kengo Kuma. Søren collaborated with architect Anders Halsteen to create a two-story house with large sliding glass doors facing the water and several terraces across two levels.