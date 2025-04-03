SubscribeSign In
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree HouseView 16 Photos

This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House

Set in the San Jacinto Mountains, the ’80s home is surrounded by boulders, trees, and forest trails—and it comes with a guesthouse and a hot tub.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 53590 Jeffery Pine Road, Idyllwild, California

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1980

Architect: Dennis McGuire

Footprint: 1,429 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.57 Acres

From the Agent: "Walk up a winding path of rock steps to experience this architectural gem, designed by Dennis McGuire. It organically rises out of the hillside in company with massive granite boulders, tall pines, cedars, colorful oaks, and Japanese maples. Many decks throughout the property offer sitting places to enjoy morning coffee with the birds, a good book, a conversation with a friend, or time alone breathing in the mountain air. The interior is an airy two-bedroom, one-bath  floor plan, with towering ceilings and wood beams throughout. An art studio and a workshop offer space for creative projects of all sorts. Outside, meandering trails and bridges lead to a guest suite designed by the owner with an architectural nod to Corbusier, Eames—and, of course, Thoreau too in its elegant simplicity. The home is nestled in the beautiful Cedar Glen neighborhood, and just outside the door are many forest hikes and the popular Deer Springs Trailhead where adventure awaits."

This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 1 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 2 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 3 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 4 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 5 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 6 of 15 -
One of the rooms is currently outfitted as an art studio and office space.

One of the rooms is currently outfitted as an art studio and office space.

This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 8 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 9 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 10 of 15 -
This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 11 of 15 -
One of home’s many decks holds a hot tub.

One of home’s many decks holds a hot tub.

This $1M California Cabin Feels Like a Multilevel Tree House - Photo 13 of 15 -
The front deck overlooks Tahquitz Rock, an iconic site for many climbers.&nbsp;

The front deck overlooks Tahquitz Rock, an iconic site for many climbers. 

In addition to the main house, a guest suite sits on the property.

In addition to the main house, a guest suite sits on the property.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.