These Are Dwell’s Most Popular Real Estate Stories of 2025

The year’s top listings include a Frank Lloyd Wright gem, Bob Dylan’s Harlem residence, and Burt Reynolds’s mountain cabin.
From a Taos Earthship to a sky-blue Bay Area Eichler and a 19th-century Ontario mill (complete with waterfall), 2025’s most popular real estate articles spanned a wide range of styles, locations, and price points. What connected them, however, was a good story: Almost all the homes have a history that’s out of the ordinary.

Some were designed by iconic architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Rudolph Schindler. Others had a star turn—like the apartment Bob Dylan lived in while recording his World Gone Wrong album or a home featured in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This. And some were deeply personal projects, like a New York farmhouse renovated by a mother-son duo or a decades-old family home in the Pacific Northwest that hit the market for the first time. 

In 2025 we also launched Ask a Realtor, an advice column about the ins and outs of home finding, renting, buying, and selling from expert Douglas Elliman real estate agent Nicole Reber. (Have a question? Submit it here.)

Like many of Wright’s homes, the Weisblat House is appointed with custom-built furniture, shelving, and cabinetry.

Listed for the second time ever, the Weisblat House is set in the Acres, a landmark Michigan community designed by the famed architect.

This Blue Ridge Mountain home also has a Frank Lloyd Wright connection—it was designed by Jim Fox, one of his protégés.

Bruce Reynolds once said, "I own about fourteen houses. Whenever I am asked which one is my favorite, without a moment’s hesitation, I always say my house in the mountains."

The Bard’s home in the ’80s and ’90s was built almost a century earlier in 1891.

The house sits in St. Nicholas Historic District, also known Striver’s Row, which is considered a prime example of 19th-century New York architecture.

Set in Concord, California, this 1965 Eichler has a light-blue facade and a bright-yellow front door.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The lightly refreshed home has a large central atrium and a backyard filled with fruit trees.

The Carousel House was designed by pioneering Pacific Northwest architect Marjorie Wintermute and famed landscape architect Barbara Fealy.

The Wyse family commissioned the project in 1969, and they lived int he home for five decades.

Architect Calvin Straub’s Wirick House features slender, exposed wood framing and tall windows that capture views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The National Registry of Historic Places calls the home "one of the firm’s definitive achievements in residential post-and-beam architecture...a composition of modules woven with lines and planes."

Thaddeus Longstreth, a protégé of Richard Neutra, designed this Princeton home for physicist Roger Dashen.

Longstreth worked on the Kaufmann House before building the post-and-beam brick home, which is surrounded by wooded paths.

The old mill was built in the 1840s, and and architect Mandel Sprachman converted it into a home in the 1980s.

The structure still features its original woodwork and stone walls.

Rudolph Schindler, a close colleague and occasional rival of Richard Neutra, designed the Druckman Residence for clients who requested both privacy and natural light.

A recent revamp maintained the original bones of the home while injecting the interiors with color and new finishes.

The Cottle house was designed by Bruce Sutherland for a site in Arapaho Hills, a landmark community listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A renovation revived the home with period-appropriate cabinetry, colors, and cork floors.

Built in 1959 by Richard Neutra apprentice Harwell Hamilton Harris, the Cranfill Apartments are located right by the University of Texas, where Harris was the dean of architecture from 1952 to 1955. The university’s library houses an archive of his work.

Original board-and-batten redwood clads the home, which has a concrete block structure.&nbsp;

Designed by Robert Harvey Oschatz, this angular residence near Pacific City Beach has panoramic ocean views.&nbsp;

A handblown jellyfish lamp hangs over the home’s rough-hewn granite countertops.

Surrounded by a wild apple orchard, the revamped 1800s residence is a slice of pastoral bliss, complete with a converted barn.

The home was renovated by mother-son design duo Nicolas Dutko and Chantal Jais.

This New Mexico Earthship is powered by the sun and embedded in the land with curvaceous walls and lots of gardening space—inside and out.

Earthships have a long history, originating in Taos in the ’70s as a form of utopian architecture.&nbsp;

This revamped Spanish-style four-bedroom starred in Nobody Wants This as the home where Kristen Bell’s character records her podcast.&nbsp;

Interior designer David Lucido added imported Saltillo tile flooring to the residence, which was originally built in 1926.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

