These Are Dwell’s Most Popular Real Estate Stories of 2025

From a Taos Earthship to a sky-blue Bay Area Eichler and a 19th-century Ontario mill (complete with waterfall), 2025’s most popular real estate articles spanned a wide range of styles, locations, and price points. What connected them, however, was a good story: Almost all the homes have a history that’s out of the ordinary.

Some were designed by iconic architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Rudolph Schindler. Others had a star turn—like the apartment Bob Dylan lived in while recording his World Gone Wrong album or a home featured in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This. And some were deeply personal projects, like a New York farmhouse renovated by a mother-son duo or a decades-old family home in the Pacific Northwest that hit the market for the first time.

In 2025 we also launched Ask a Realtor, an advice column about the ins and outs of home finding, renting, buying, and selling from expert Douglas Elliman real estate agent Nicole Reber.