The 20 Most-Liked Homes on Our Instagram in 2025

In this cutthroat attention economy, getting a “like” is a pretty big deal.
While many of our most-liked homes on Instagram this year differed in terms of locale, scale, and style, they often shared an inventive application of one of the world’s most tried-and-true materials: wood reigned supreme for our Instagram followers in 2025. From prefab wooden cabins on the Finnish coast to a behemoth blue plywood stair, these are the projects you "hearted" the most.

The kitchen is now in the front of the house and features Ikea cabinets with flat plywood fronts, made by Plykea. The circular indents on the face of each function as a handle or drawer pull.

About a year after Cy was born, the couple turned the loft’s single large bedroom into two spaces—a combination office and nursery (below) and a bedroom for Phoenix, seen slipping between the two rooms through an opening that she likes to call the "portal."

The cabins at Majamaja Village outside Helsinki don’t rely on city infrastructure and are constructed almost entirely form solid wood prefab elements.

The front of the property was intentionally made to have a small scale so that the towering redwood trees would be more visible to the neighborhood.

Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.

The Stephens’ home sits lightly in the landscape, subtly blending with the vernacular architecture of both homes and farm buildings on the Isle of Skye in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides.

The couple spent $27,250 on the interior windows, including the floor-to-ceiling glass panels that frame the courtyard.

A Knitted Dropped pendant light by Ariel Zuckerman hangs in the corner of the living room. The side chair is from Croft House, the custom couch is by West Coast Modern, and the rug is from Nordic Knots.

Using off-the-shelf materials, including standard plywood and polycarbonate panels, helped streamline construction, even if it posed design challenges. "There were a lot of complexities that made it interesting," says architect Tony Salas. "It was a big ask for a tiny project."

A cobalt-blue, CNC-cut plywood structure stitches together this 1,745-square-foot house in London.

The pen shelving keeps the kitchen light and bright, which was the goal of its design. The kitchen and bath fixtures cost about $26,000.

At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin’s T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.

In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. "We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking," explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.

The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air-conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.

A Pastille Collection sofa by Hlynur Atlason joins a Tricolor LC4 Chaise Lounge by Cassina, both from DWR. The black marble-and-rebar coffee table is from Hay. Next to the staircase is a 19th-century Japanese samurai suit of armor. A Noguchi Akari pendant hangs from the 14-foot ceiling.

Inside the loft, the antique hardwood floors add a layer of character thanks to their uneven planks and varied tones.

The exterior is clad in white cedar shingles and shiplap.

The paracord net is a creative solution for easing any worry about safety.&nbsp; &nbsp;

Throughout the renovation, the architects prioritized using local materials and traditional techniques.&nbsp;

Grace Bernard
