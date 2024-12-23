Holiday Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
The 20 Most-Liked Homes on Our Instagram in 2024

The double-taps don’t lie—here are all the scroll-stopping homes you “hearted” the most this year.
Text by
Whether it was an architect’s radically indoor/outdoor residence in São Paulo, a tiny cabin in Washington for an outdoorsy owner, or a kid-friendly home in Australia complete with monkey bars in a hallway and secrete tunnels, adventurous design was 2024’s trend du jour among our Instagram audience. Here’s what else had followers hitting "like" in 2024.

Maison Amtrak by Peter M. Cohen

The entryway to Maison Amtrak owes a debt to Japanese architecture, a touchstone of Peter Cohen’s career.

This home, created by Vancouver architect Barry Downs, is located on its own private road was designed to be in harmony with its natural surroundings.

This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.

Architect Ray Kappe, who died in 2019, sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area at his home in Los Angeles. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.

Inside this 1,930-square-foot structure, the full-time residence of Heather Day and Chase McBride, concrete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.

This painting was intended to be a placeholder in the mock up of this West Seattle renovation, but the homeowners loved it so much they commissioned an identical one.

"It needed to be a sleeping niche that could become very dark," says designer Alissa Pulcrano of the bedroom in this Portland, Oregon, home. A porthole window offers light when desired, and curtains encircle two sides for when it’s time to create total darkness.

Architect Jean-Baptiste Barache describes the metal roof of this Normandy residence as essentially a deformed plane, placing an apple beneath a sheet of paper to demonstrate his point. He chose zinc for its malleability and the high level of the craftspeople who work with it.

An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.

The kitchen of this London home is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help connect the tiny cabin to the landscape.

Despite its small footprint, this backyard office in Austin, Texas, includes bike storage and a niche for storing weights.

A series of three tiny homes in Portugal by Madeiguincho are designed with passive design strategies to minimize their potential impact on the environment.

"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space," says the owner of this Mojave Desert prefab. The curve of the countertop breaks up the home’s angles.

With previous uses a butcher shop, grocery store, window workshop, hat shop, and a restaurant, the mix-and-match facade of this Sydney residence feels like an appropriate reflection of the renovated home’s varied history.

Colors of an exterior wall in this São Paulo home are reflected throughout, such as in the Brazilian green marble floors in the kitchen/living area, as well as built-in kitchen cabinetry, covered in Salmon Formica. Tito designed the dining table.

Monica Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. "We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture," she says. "They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy."

A cozy dining banquette with a custom walnut table by Susan Swingle saves some space in this Manhattan Beach, California, home.

The first floor is where the family spends most of the day. "The girls will be playing, and we’ll be working on projects and cooking," Honora says. "It just all happens right here."

Jack and Maddie with their Neapolitan mastiff, Franklin, outside their D.C. home.

g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Design News

