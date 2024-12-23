The 20 Most-Liked Homes on Our Instagram in 2024
The double-taps don’t lie—here are all the scroll-stopping homes you “hearted” the most this year.
Whether it was an architect’s radically indoor/outdoor residence in São Paulo, a tiny cabin in Washington for an outdoorsy owner, or a kid-friendly home in Australia complete with monkey bars in a hallway and secrete tunnels, adventurous design was 2024’s trend du jour among our Instagram audience. Here’s what else had followers hitting "like" in 2024.
Maison Amtrak by Peter M. Cohen
