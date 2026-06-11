Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home

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Photographer: Elena Salas / @olea.photo

From the Architect: "A 1950s home, located in the Colonia de la Unión Eléctrica in Madrid, was the starting point for this renovation project, guided by a clear premise: to change everything without changing anything.

"A fragmented Nolla floor on the main level shaped an intervention strategy based on three actions: preserve, recover, and fill. This approach, applied across all scales of the project, translates into a layered logic that allows time to be read without erasing it. The incomplete fragments of the flooring have been preserved as testimony of the past, details that refer to its original configuration are recovered, and the voids are filled with neutrality. The project is, ultimately, the sum of these three operations: a seam that weaves together what was and what is.