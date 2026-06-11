SubscribeSign In
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid HomeView 16 Photos

Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home

Nula Studio used a floor mosaic made with pieces by the famed Catalonia manufacturer to layer in colors, finishes, and fixtures.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Madrid, Spain

Architect: Nula.Studio / @nula.studio

Footprint: 2,873 square feet

Photographer: Asier Rua / @asierrua

Photographer: Elena Salas / @olea.photo

From the Architect: "A 1950s home, located in the Colonia de la Unión Eléctrica in Madrid, was the starting point for this renovation project, guided by a clear premise: to change everything without changing anything.

"A fragmented Nolla floor on the main level shaped an intervention strategy based on three actions: preserve, recover, and fill. This approach, applied across all scales of the project, translates into a layered logic that allows time to be read without erasing it. The incomplete fragments of the flooring have been preserved as testimony of the past, details that refer to its original configuration are recovered, and the voids are filled with neutrality. The project is, ultimately, the sum of these three operations: a seam that weaves together what was and what is.

"To these actions, one final element should be added: color. Chromatic selection is used as a differentiating device, following the same hierarchy principle as the original mosaic: a neutral background that acts as a unifying base, over which special elements stand out through contrast and material singularity. This combination of strategies is expressed throughout all elements of the home, from structural components such as the wooden ceilings and double-height spaces through closures such as original wooden windows and French doors, and to decorative elements such as wrought-iron grilles or the staircase railing."

Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 1 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 2 of 15 -

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.

Subscribe
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 3 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 4 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 5 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 6 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 7 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 8 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 9 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 10 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 11 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 12 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 13 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 14 of 15 -
Original Nolla Tile Set the Tone for the Renovation of This 1950s Madrid Home - Photo 15 of 15 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursEuropean Homes

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.