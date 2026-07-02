Structural Elements Steal the Show at This Loftified 388-Square-Foot Barcelona Apartment

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From the Designer: "This small apartment is not just a dwelling; it is a space that has belonged to the same family for generations, loaded with memories and layers of history that were crying out for a new identity. Originally, the space was fragmented in an almost unbelievable way: four rooms, a kitchen, a dining area, and a bathroom located outside on the terrace. A subsequent renovation two decades ago attempted to maximize its nearly 17-foot ceilings with a mezzanine, but the home still felt dark and compartmentalized. Our goal was clear: to free up the space and let the apartment breathe again. We tore down all the partition walls to create a single volume where the monumental height takes center stage.

"Instead of hiding the past, we decided to celebrate it. We brought the original structural elements to light, turning them into the visual axis of the project. Moving away from traditional understatement, we injected vitality through a bold color palette. The result is a vibrant interplay that contrasts with the classical architecture of Sarrià, bringing a youthful, bright, and deeply optimistic energy.

"What was once a dark and divided space is now a fluid home that honors its roots while embracing modernity. We have transformed a lifelong family apartment into a vibrant loft, proving that square meters do not limit the greatness of a design when you have height, history, and chromatic courage."