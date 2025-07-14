SubscribeSign In
This $1.5M Cabin Is Across the Street From Québec’s Oldest National Park

Designed by Pierre Thibault, the woodsy home connects to its surroundings with covered decks, floor-to-ceiling windows, and organic materials.
Text by
Location: 7, Impasse d'Argentière, Lac-Supérieur, Québec, Canada

Price: $1,987,000 CAD (Approximately $1,458,000 USD)

Year Built: 2005

Architect: Pierre Thibault

Footprint: 3,037 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 5.75 Acres

From the Agent: "This property is designed by renowned architect Pierre Thibault. Built in 2005, it is located on a 5.7-acre lot with the Mont-Tremblant National Park as its neighbor, and it’s two kilometers from the bottom of the Tremblant North ski lifts. The three-level house offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one powder room. This property is ideal for a keen skiing family and nature lovers. The outside and inside are all wood, and large windows allow you to always feel you are in the forest. Imagine a snow globe effect when winter comes."

The cabin was designed by Pierre Thibault, who received a medal of merit this year from the Québec Order of Architects.

Open-riser stairs lead from the ground floor to the second story in the double-height living room.

The home offers plenty of opportunities to soak up the surrounding forrest, including this covered deck.

A ladder leads to a lofted nook in one of the bedrooms.

The home sits off the Rivière du Diable, just across the street from&nbsp;Mont-Tremblant National Park,&nbsp;Québec’s oldest park.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

