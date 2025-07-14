This $1.5M Cabin Is Across the Street From Québec’s Oldest National Park

From the Agent: "This property is designed by renowned architect Pierre Thibault. Built in 2005, it is located on a 5.7-acre lot with the Mont-Tremblant National Park as its neighbor, and it’s two kilometers from the bottom of the Tremblant North ski lifts. The three-level house offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one powder room. This property is ideal for a keen skiing family and nature lovers. The outside and inside are all wood, and large windows allow you to always feel you are in the forest. Imagine a snow globe effect when winter comes."