This $1.5M Cabin Is Across the Street From Québec’s Oldest National Park
Location: 7, Impasse d'Argentière, Lac-Supérieur, Québec, Canada
Price: $1,987,000 CAD (Approximately $1,458,000 USD)
Year Built: 2005
Architect: Pierre Thibault
Footprint: 3,037 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 5.75 Acres
From the Agent: "This property is designed by renowned architect Pierre Thibault. Built in 2005, it is located on a 5.7-acre lot with the Mont-Tremblant National Park as its neighbor, and it’s two kilometers from the bottom of the Tremblant North ski lifts. The three-level house offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one powder room. This property is ideal for a keen skiing family and nature lovers. The outside and inside are all wood, and large windows allow you to always feel you are in the forest. Imagine a snow globe effect when winter comes."
7 Impasse d'Argentière in Mont-Tremblant, Québec, Canada, is currently listed for $1,987,000 CAD by Michel Bealieu of Engel & Völkers Laurentides.
