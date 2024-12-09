Stormy Weather Is a Delight in This “Monsoon Cabin” Near Mumbai
Studio Archohm designs a little A-frame getaway to make the most of the region’s legendary rainfall.
Text by
Photos by
Biju Gopal
Most vacation homes focus on maximizing sunlight; this little getaway in Maharashtra, India, is all about celebrating bad weather.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
Published