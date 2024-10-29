This Cocoon-Like Cabin in England Has a Prefab Shell

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The Monocoque Cabin, designed by Peter Markos, is a modest but innovative holiday retreat set in the quiet countryside of Shropshire. With a focus on sustainability and simplicity, this cabin is a clear reflection of Peter’s approach to rural architecture—balancing modern methods with a strong connection to the natural environment.

"The cabin’s standout feature is its monocoque timber structure, which allows the building to be lightweight while still strong. This unique construction means the cabin’s outer shell serves as both the structure and skin, reducing the need for internal supports and making the interior space feel more open. Designed in collaboration with Price & Myers, the timber elements were prefabricated off-site, allowing for quick assembly with minimal disruption to the landscape.

"The open-plan layout includes a living, dining, and kitchen area that feels informal and welcoming. The cabin’s minimal interior design keeps the focus on the natural materials and the views outside. It’s a place where you can sit quietly, read, or simply enjoy the view. The windows are positioned to frame key aspects of the landscape, so every glance outside reminds you of where you are."