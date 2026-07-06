An Entire Wall of Screens Opens This Australian Beach Home to Its Breezy Setting

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here .

From the Architect: "This compact home sits behind a commercial property, an adapted old fibro and tin roof beach shack, which is typical of the building type in the area. We styled the project’s high, pitched roof and clerestory windows as a nod to this ’50s and ’60s era architecture.

"Defined by the north-eastern elevation’s operable slatted screens, the house can be opened up to the prevailing breezes and filtered light, or closed to provide privacy and security. The design fosters intimate nooks for private moments as well as open living spaces for entertaining. The entertaining area can accommodate a large crowd around the barbecue and into the garden, and the indoor dining table can seat eight.

"The weather in subtropical South East Queensland is pleasant most of the year and lovely on warm summer evenings. This livable weather is central to our aesthetic, and we tend to make little distinction between interior versus exterior design in our projects. Wherever appropriate we use textures, materials, and colors that sit comfortably both indoors and outdoors creating a cohesive, integrated whole. Here, the thermally modified timber battens used on all the screens were fabricated on aluminum supports. The natural rosewood timber doors and windows formed the basis of the color palette. Adding plywood joinery to the interiors and cooling green tiles set against crisp white brings the feel of the natural world indoors.