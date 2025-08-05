This Breezy Brazilian Prefab Is Made From Six Tiny Modules

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Brazilian architecture firm Una Barbara e Valentim wanted a better way to serve their clients, namely by streamlining the design process. This led to a collaboration with manufacturing company Crosslam Brazil on a prefab building system called Modular BV, which allows buyers to configure a home based on individual modules that are less than 300 square feet each. But Una Barbara e Valentim also wanted to reduce the carbon footprint of building a home. "The modular system was designed to transform construction into an assembly process, promoting the reduction of environmental impact and traditional construction waste," says the firm.

Their first prefab using the system is called Modular Bahia: a single-level residence built from engineered wood that comprises two houses and a common area, designed from six modules. Here, architects Fernanda Barbara and Fabio Valentim describe the process behind the new concept.

Modular Bahia is a prefab residence comprising two homes made from a combined six modules. The residence is the first example of a new modular building system by architecture firm Una Barbara e Valentim.

Tell us more about Modular Bahia. Modular Bahia relies completely on reforestation wood. The floors for its structures are concrete slabs, which are connected by a wooden path, an arrangement that blends the home with its surroundings. Built with adaptability to various terrains in mind, the design includes a rainwater collection system, a solar-powered water heater, and a sewage treatment network that makes it fully autonomous. What does pricing look like?

The Modular Bahia consists of six modules, and each costs approximately $60,000 to $70,000 USD. The modules have an internal area of 269 square feet, plus the protection of the roof overhangs. ​​A suspended wooden deck links each unit.

A raised wooden deck links the modules.

What qualities make your building system stand apart from others? The Modular BV system offers flexibility through a free arrangement of programmatic modules. It’s not about having one or two house models, but a system that can meet a wide range of demands. Another important aspect is the use of cross-laminated timber slabs and walls. Made of reforested wood, they are designed to provide thermal, acoustic, and visual comfort.

The units are built from cross-laminated timber and glulam produced using reforested wood.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? The project is highly customizable. Since it’s modular, the client can choose how to compose the program and total area. The house can have any number of bedrooms, a larger or smaller living room, modules for a porch, studio, garage, and so on. The Modular BV system is highly adaptable to different climates and topographic contexts, since it can come with different finishes. For the facade, clients can choose between metal, fiber cement, or wood, and we offer materials in a wide range of colors and textures for all finishes.

The two homes are joined by an open-air living space.

The wood’s light color keeps the spaces from feeling dark.

Una Barbara e Valentim developed the modular system to give customers flexibility, and to speed up the design and building phases.

Where is the modular system currently available? The system is currently approved for Brazil. Are there plans to expand to different parts of the country/world?

Yes, it’s a possibility we’re already exploring based on some existing demand.

Decking expands the living areas.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? The design and construction timeline, which always depends on local conditions (accessibility, availability of electricity, water, slope, etc.), is approximately five to eight months.

Beams and pillars made from glulam complement wooden paneled walls constructed from cross-laminated timber.

What aspects of an install do you manage? Modular BV has a partnership between Una Barbara e Valentim, Crosslam Brazil, and construction company Abaeté, and the idea is to have a fully controlled process from design to execution, including the manufacturing and assembly of the wooden structure and enclosures on-site.