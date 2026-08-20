Cambodia’s Modernist Forefather Is So Back

One of Phnom Penh’s newest coffee shops sits inside a four-story oasis at the center of town. Under a parabolic roof, the upper floors of the cube-like building are rotated 45 degrees to reduce street noise, while double-layered walls and an array of openings help keep it cool in Cambodia’s tropical heat. In the café, which is found on the ground floor overlooking a palm-tree filled garden, twenty-somethings sit with their laptops and sip coffee while talking in hushed voices. Part of the draw for the young crowd is the drink service and third space provided by Brown Coffee’s new Mao Tse Toung Boulevard location, which opened in 2025. But the building is an attraction unto itself, being the former home of modernist architect Vann Molyvann. Visitors can grab a coffee on the ground floor, then see models of the Cambodian architect’s designs in the in-house museum on the top level or pore over his drawings in the neighboring archive room. Vann, who died in 2017, designed hundreds of buildings across the country during a period of urban investment, including stadiums, theaters, and universities, many of which have become national icons. Now, 100 years since his birth, a new generation of Cambodians is connecting with his work through the recent renovation of his 1966 residence.

Brown Coffee opened a new location inside the renovated ground floor of Van Molyvann’s 1966 home, introducing a new generation to the architect’s life and legacy.

Phnom Penh resident Ket Monnyreak opened an art and design store near the café on the ground floor. His dedication to craft is inspired by Vann’s work, he says.

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A model of Vann’s home is on view in the in-house museum.

Entrepreneur and artist Ket Monnyreak, who’s in his early thirties, opened an art and design store, Monday Mundane, in a corner of the ground floor near the café. Here, young shoppers peruse prints and stickers of Phnom Penh. "Vann gave an identity to Phnom Penh city," says Ket. "His commitment to push the boundaries of Khmer architecture is admirable. Each work of his is a masterpiece." Ket, who studied architecture before specializing in visual communication, says he aims to have the same pride in his own designs. "This space makes me feel proud, inspired, and motivated to create more." At the age of 20, Vann left Cambodia on a scholarship to study under Le Corbusier in Paris. When he returned in 1955, two years after the country gained independence from France, Prince Norodom Sihanouk appointed him state architect. He became a pioneer of New Khmer Architecture—a blend of Western modernism and historic Khmer culture—by expanding on the country’s traditional construction concepts like openness and ventilation, swooping roof forms, stepped elevations, and water as a functional design element; Cambodia’s famous 12th-century Khmer temple, Angkor Wat, features a moat connected to a vast hydraulic network. Vann’s environmentally attuned ideas, like incorporating brise soleils to filter sunlight and moats to cool structures with natural ventilation, are present in the designs of Phnom Penh’s fan-like Chaktomuck Conference Hall and the National Olympic Stadium. "His work created a uniquely Cambodian form of modernism by drawing inspiration from international modern architecture and traditional Khmer design principles," says Pen Sereypagna, the director of the Vann Molyvann Project, which helps raise awareness of the architect’s works.

The National Olympic Stadium was completed in 1964. After falling into disrepair during years of political unrest, in 2000, a Taiwanese firm refurbished the site, adding condos and commercial elements.

At the center of Phnom Penh is the Independence Monument, designed by Vann and built in 1958. The Chaktomuk Conference Hall, built in 1961 and regarded as one of Vann’s most famous works, originally hosted ceremonies for foreign leaders but is now a performing arts center.

Van Molyvann’s protégées designed a retreat in Kep West in the ’60s comprising three villas. They’ve since been restored and integrated into a new hotel, Knai Bang Chatt.

Artist Li Minghang, 35, who’s been living in Cambodia for six years, remembers seeing the Olympic Stadium for the first time. "It blew me away," she says. "I just had to look up who designed it, and that’s how I discovered Vann’s genius." Inspired by Vann, the illustrator is now selling a calendar of the architect’s 1960s buildings at the Rosewood Phnom Penh hotel, a modern development with references to Khmer architecture. "I want people to feel proud and see these landmarks with fresh eyes," says Li. "I want to show that they are not just old concrete, but beautiful, living masterpieces." It’s a wonder that Van Molyvann’s ideas have endured at all. In 1971, when Sihanouk, who by then had become a king, was overthrown in a military coup, Vann fled the country with his young family. Some of his buildings were leveled, abandoned, or left in disrepair by the new regime. During the brutal reign of communist leader Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge from 1975 to 1979, the National Olympic Stadium became the site of mass executions. "After the Khmer Rouge, the country was destroyed," says Carole Vann, the eldest daughter of Vann Molyvann’s six children. "There was no law, no cadastre, nothing." After working for the U.N. in Switzerland, Vann Molyvann returned to Cambodia in 1991 to help the war-torn country regain its spirit. He served as the culture minister and was the head of the Apsara Authority, a government institution dedicated to protecting Angkor Wat. Through the organization, he was able to keep the then-penniless nation from losing its most precious monument to collectors or developers. Going a step further, he created a law that forbade tall buildings to be built near the temple, and in 1992, helped turn it into a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More of Vann’s work has been lost over the years, including the Council of Ministers building, which was demolished in 2008; the National Theatre, which was torn down after a fire; and some of the homes included in his 100 Houses Project, which was created in 1965 as employee housing for the National Bank. But the majority of his most well-known buildings remain relatively intact, and his style also lives on in the work of his students. On the coast of Kep, three 1950s villas created by his protégées have since become an 18-bedroom hotel, the Knai Bang Chatt by Kep West, which opened in 2025.

Designers Mel Siv Orn and Lim Chhunly took first prize at an architecture competition held in July of 2026 at Van Molyvann’s home.

The plan builds on New Khmer concepts with climate sensitive elements, like porous brick and volumes positioned to capture breezes.

Today, his legacy is thriving at his Phnom Penh home. In July of 2026, over 400 young designers participated in Monsoon Modernism, a competition hosted at the residence. Lim Chhunly and Mel Siv Orn took first prize with a three-story villa that channels concepts of the famous home, like rotating the building to capture prevailing wind and using exposed brick for climate control. But they added their own spin with a folding, shell-like roof that captures rainwater and using L-shaped bricks to create honeycomb-like walls that balance light and ventilation. "Each of his projects presents a different solution, whether responding to the climate or the site," says Lim. "Good architecture should always reflect thoughtful solutions and meaningful experiences." "What is great about this generation is that they’re thinking about the environment—how to use light and ventilation," says Carole Vann. "And in this my father was an example." Top photo courtesy of Brown Coffee