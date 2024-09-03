This Home’s Whole Design Hinged on a Servery Window

In Evanston, Illinois, mature trees and 19th-century homes line the streets of this charming Chicago suburb. When homeowners Carly Zuba and Andrew Rima moved with their two young sons from the city to the quaint town, they initially focused on finding an existing home they could renovate for their next chapter.

As the house hunt got underway, the couple soon realized that it would be challenging to meet all of their family’s needs in an older home—especially around a more open layout for entertaining and their growing kids. "We wanted more control over our floor plan. That was really important to us," recalls Carly. "We also learned that we wanted more control over the look of the exterior of the home." Those two priorities ultimately steered them in the direction of a new build.

"It was really important to us that it not feel like a brand new house that just plopped down in this old neighborhood," says architect Beth DeBaker of Scott Simpson Design + Build. Taking cues from older stucco homes in the area, they settled on a Tudor-inspired design with a twin gable roof. "I'm very drawn to Tudor homes, so we knew we wanted to have a modern Tudor style for our home," says homeowner Carly Zuba.

Pivoting from historic renovation to new construction, the couple engaged architect Beth DeBaker and builder Tom Kenny of Scott Simpson Design + Build, who collaborated closely with the couple to identify their must-haves. "What they were really looking for was tall ceilings, bright airy spaces, lots of windows, and really being able to capture light from all sides," says Kenny.

An open floor plan and expansive windows from the Marvin Ultimate line allow clear sightlines from the front entry through the dining room to the backyard.

The home’s entrance features a grand vaulted foyer space with a cantilevered staircase up to the second floor. "We worked with Marvin Ultimate series to create the stair tower so we could stack windows together, and really create this kind of feeling of a wall of glass," says DeBaker.

At the top of Carly and Andrew’s wishlist was a design-forward chef’s kitchen. "We spend 90% of our time in the kitchen," says Carly. Brainstorming concepts for the heart of the home, Carly dreamt up the unconventional idea of incorporating a servery window into the kitchen. "I had seen servery windows done before in warmer climates, like in California, but I had never seen one within the Midwest," she says. Undeterred, she brought the idea to DeBaker and Kenny, who quickly found a fit in Marvin Ultimate. "I've been putting in Marvin windows for 34 years," says Kenny, who sourced the large, push-out servery window—a custom offering from Marvin. "One of the advantages of using Marvin is this creative advancement and always designing new things, and we really had the opportunity to take advantage of that here."

Both eye-catching and functional, the large servery window is the home’s standout design feature. The space becomes the perfect indoor/outdoor oasis with mature trees around the property providing shade and a screened-in porch that lets air in—but keeps bugs out.

An expansive, 12-foot Marvin Ultimate sliding door connects the dining room to the screened porch.

The servery window’s rich black frame and streamlined, narrow profile help to further unify the traditional and contemporary design forms throughout the home. It connects the kitchen to a screened-in porch, where friends and family can gather. When the window is open, the kitchen counter fluidly becomes an outdoor bar with casual stool seating ("The first place that my friends like to hang out," says Carly) where food and drinks can be passed through. "It gives the kitchen this really cool indoor/outdoor feel," she says. "So whenever we have it open, it kind of feels like I'm cooking in an outdoor kitchen, which I absolutely love."

"The servery window is definitely my favorite spot within the home," says Carly. "It's just something that you don't see very often, and it's a design feature that makes this house very unique."

From the start, Carly spearheaded the interior design of the home, leaning on DeBaker and Kenny to help bring her vision to life. "I think I was much more involved in the project than most of their clients, and they kind of took me under their wing and taught me a lot," says Carly.

Another design feature that was important to Carly—because she likes antiquing and thrifting—was to have ample built-in spaces to showcase her finds. "So, we really worked at interspersing those throughout the house and finding ways to make them proportional," says DeBaker. "It is more fun if we have this collaborative team around and everyone is sort of willing to try new things, try new materials and play around with the different shapes, different built-ins, different design ideas."

The home’s interiors embrace high contrast—light and dark, soft and hard, old and new—for a textural, comfortable atmosphere. "I think it's very important with new builds, to find ways to amp up the charm and make it feel a little bit more lived in and some moments of imperfection," Carly says. Bold wallpaper and dark, moody wall colors create visually unique hideaways within the home—as in the kitchen’s multifunctional pantry, powder room, and Carly’s closet. "I wanted to implement these more jewel-box, saturated rooms within the home to contrast against the light, bright, and airy spaces," she adds.

Beamed ceilings, built-ins, window benches, and the narrow profile of the Marvin Ultimate windows all help to add warmth and dimension to the open floor plan.

"I knew that I wanted to amp up the design within the room, because it is very open to the kitchen," Carly says of the home’s pantry, which also doubles as a bar. "There's a built-in desk within the pantry, which you don't see very often, but it's a really great place for my boys to do their arts and crafts or their homework."

The home’s basement sits higher on the ground, which allowed the team to incorporate above-grade Marvin Elevate windows. "It gives us more light so that the basement doesn't feel like it's a subterranean space," says builder Tom Kenny. The ground-level windows are designed to withstand the rain, snow, and ice that will pound their surface in the harsh Chicago climate. Aesthetically, the sleek profile complements the Marvin Ultimate windows elsewhere in the home. "It matches the design seamlessly," says DeBaker. "Nobody knows that it's a different window."

Having a hand in the design of her own home brought out a newfound passion in Carly—so much so that she gave up her career in law to pursue a full-time career in design. "At the tail-end of the design process on this home, I got really sad when I figured out that this was the end of the project," she says. "So at that point, I decided that I wanted to pursue design in order to help other people with their homes." After taking night classes at the nearby Art Institute of Chicago, she has since opened up her very own interiors firm—Carly Jo Interiors.

The home’s kitchen features a bold, earthy mix of colors and textures—the quartzite counters, Venetian plaster kitchen hood, Zellige tile backsplash, and natural wood millwork come together to create a warm and inviting space. "The juxtaposition of the old, Moroccan Zellige tile against the new Marvin windows is a really nice design moment," says Carly.

The harmonious blend of old and new is showcased in the first-floor office, where a Victorian-era pocket door—salvaged by Carly from Facebook Marketplace—stands alongside contemporary fixtures and furnishings. After completing the home with Scott Simpson Design + Build, Carly now uses this space to help her own clients.