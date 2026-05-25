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All Aboard! This $2.8M Indiana Home With Porthole Windows Looks Like a ShipView 15 Photos

All Aboard! This $2.8M Indiana Home With Porthole Windows Looks Like a Ship

Designed by Bamesberger Architects, the contemporary Beverly Shores residence has a lofted library, a pristine pool area, and a dramatic black-and-white palette.
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Location: 10 S Oval Avenue, Beverly Shores, Indiana

Price: $2,790,000

Year Built: 2023

Architect: Bamesberger Architects

Footprint: 3,885 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.57 acres

From the Agent: "Winner of the 2025 AIA Citation Award, this Bamesberger Architecture masterpiece is where modern luxury meets nature’s embrace. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is designed with sleek black metal cladding for low maintenance coupled with Brazilian cumaru wood accents throughout. Every detail has been thought through. The home channels the feeling of a modern loft, featuring an Arclinea kitchen, a striking black swimming pool, lush grounds, and a surrounding wall of evergreens for ultimate privacy."

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The three-season sun room is wrapped in Brazilian teak.

The three-season sun room is wrapped in Brazilian teak.

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All Aboard! This $2.8M Indiana Home With Porthole Windows Looks Like a Ship - Photo 3 of 14 -
All Aboard! This $2.8M Indiana Home With Porthole Windows Looks Like a Ship - Photo 4 of 14 -
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According to the agent, the residence channels a loft-like feel "with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, and an open-concept layout."

According to the agent, the residence channels a loft-like feel "with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, and an open-concept layout."

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All Aboard! This $2.8M Indiana Home With Porthole Windows Looks Like a Ship - Photo 9 of 14 -
The residence has a dramatic kitchen with black cabinetry and appliances

The residence has a dramatic kitchen with black cabinetry and appliances

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The home is set in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The home is set in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Cover photo by Bob Coscarelli.

10 S Oval Avenue in Beverly Shores, Indiana, is currently listed for $2,790,000 by Michael Jefvert of The Michael Jefvert Group at Christie's International Real Estate. 

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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