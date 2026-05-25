All Aboard! This $2.8M Indiana Home With Porthole Windows Looks Like a Ship
Location: 10 S Oval Avenue, Beverly Shores, Indiana
Price: $2,790,000
Year Built: 2023
Architect: Bamesberger Architects
Footprint: 3,885 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.57 acres
From the Agent: "Winner of the 2025 AIA Citation Award, this Bamesberger Architecture masterpiece is where modern luxury meets nature’s embrace. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is designed with sleek black metal cladding for low maintenance coupled with Brazilian cumaru wood accents throughout. Every detail has been thought through. The home channels the feeling of a modern loft, featuring an Arclinea kitchen, a striking black swimming pool, lush grounds, and a surrounding wall of evergreens for ultimate privacy."
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Cover photo by Bob Coscarelli.
10 S Oval Avenue in Beverly Shores, Indiana, is currently listed for $2,790,000 by Michael Jefvert of The Michael Jefvert Group at Christie's International Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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