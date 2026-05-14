It’s a Porta-Potty. It’s an Off-Grid Charger. It’s Klumpen.

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! The promise of off-grid living can often be found in the satisfaction of self-reliance. Why depend on city utilities when you could operate independently? And why let anyone, including large developers, determine when, where, and how you build? These are questions Stockholm design firm Himmelfahrtskommando has been asking, and in response, has developed an off-grid prefab structure meant to empower small builders to create homes at their own pace. Klumpen is essentially a movable power source with utilities, including a kitchen, Wi-Fi, a shower, and a toilet. Ahead of its official launch in September of 2026, firm cofounder Pelle Backman shares more about how the 75-square-foot unit is designed for what he and his firm partner, Ebba Hallin, call "primitive urbanization."

The arrowhead-like structure of Klumpen was inspired by the founders’ children. The unit is expected to cost $35,000 USD.



Tell us a little more about your studio. Himmelfahrtskommando is a Swedish utopia-driven art, architecture, and invention practice. We’re kind of antimodernist in the sense that we almost never design anything as a solution. Most architects are taught to base a design on a set program, but that always seemed so limited and undemanding. Architecture should bewilder more than clarify! We cherish open ends.

How did the Klumpen come about? Klumpen began as a part of an artistic research project called "Visioner i Norr." We wanted to accommodate smaller developers and made a suggestion to allocate small lots of land before any major infrastructure investments were made. Klumpen is a catalyst for boosting slow but immediate growth. Instead of 10 years of planning everything in detail and having a big company build it all in one go, we were looking for constant, slow, and specialized growth. Urban off-grid building will give us more resilient societies. We want to boost "primitive urbanism," which will make future cities more local in every way.

Production will be based in Europe, and is set to deliver Klumpens on a two-month timeframe beginning in September 2026.

What are its features, and what advantages does it provide to someone interested in off-grid living? Klumpen enables you to cook, wash, shower, and use the bathroom while also charging batteries and accessing Wi-Fi. It also provides heat and enables connection to other units so you can focus on building a living space without worrying about technical infrastructure. Think of Klumpen like a cupboard of utilities and the only real room, at its center, is the shower. The structure is built around a tech core which is clad by the upper structure that carries the solar panels and water collecting surface. Why a pyramid?

The pyramid idea came from our kids who wanted something to poke a hole in the sky with. Since that is also our aim, we borrowed their idea. Also, we saw its potential in off-grid situations, and we wanted a strong visual presence somewhere between very primal and high-tech. So our main inspirations have been seeds, eggs, and rocks, but we also looked at early religious architectures like ziggurats as well as lunar exploration vehicles. We wanted a timeless body, and to us, it looks like a rock with a cell membrane.

Klumpen has a "power on" premise, meaning that wherever you place it, it creates a power source.

The firm also offers an aluminum edition of the Klumpen for "extreme conditions," priced at $198,000.

Where do you build? Could someone across the world purchase a Klumpen? Production facilities are based in Europe, although some components are made in Asia. We are currently discussing worldwide dealerships. Do these require a permit to install?

Many times they don’t, but regulations vary from country to country. Klumpen is easily dismantled and can also be used as a temporary installation. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Sales are projected to start this fall. Customers can expect a two months’ wait time between down payment and delivery.

The structure comes in a reflective black metal.

What aspects of an install do you manage? The basic version is a flat-pack style kit that includes everything. Two people can raise the structure in a few hours. We also offer full installation. Excavation is typically not necessary and neither is hookups to electricity or water. The unit can be charged from an external source if needed. We can help to sort out paperwork as an extra service. What aspects of the design can a client customize?

You can have any color you want as long as it is black! We encourage our clients to do customizations. It isn’t an object, it’s infrastructure for your own creation. Klumpen’s power can be beefed up by adding external solar panels and a wind turbine, as one example, or you can add more surface area for water collection, all depending on your local conditions. What do you expect it to cost? The estimated retail is $35,000 USD.

Drawings show the unit’s many uses.