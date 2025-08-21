SubscribeSign In
You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9MView 15 Photos

You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M

Surrounded by tall pines on a secluded Palos Verdes site, the Buff, Straub, & Hensman home is in almost entirely original condition.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 2 Seahurst Road, Rolling Hills Estates, California

Price: $1,850,000

Year Built: 1959

Architects: Buff, Straub & Hensman

Footprint: 1,630 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.02 Acres

From the Agent: "The Mitchell Residence, by architects Buff, Straub, & Hensman is being offered for only the second time since being built. It has been lovingly cared for and miraculously it remains in almost entirely original condition. Situated on more than an acre in Rolling Hills Estates, the house embraces a tranquil and incredibly private setting with expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing. The exterior and interiors blend together seamlessly, with living spaces and adjacent decks placed amidst the towering pines to bring nature into every room. The details are exceptional: signature post-and-beam vocabulary, translucent glass screening, original light fixtures, and clever and abundant built-in cabinetry. An idyllic canyon retreat with panoramic city and mountain views, ocean breezes, and a sense of solitude that belies its close proximity to the vibrant beach communities nearby."

You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 1 of 14 -
A split level separates the sunken living room from the rest of the common spaces.

A split level separates the sunken living room from the rest of the common spaces.

You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 3 of 14 -
You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 4 of 14 -
You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 5 of 14 -
Many of the home’s original fixtures and finishes are still intact.

Many of the home’s original fixtures and finishes are still intact.

You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 7 of 14 -
You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 8 of 14 -
You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 9 of 14 -
You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 10 of 14 -
You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 11 of 14 -
A variety of native California plants grow in the garden.

A variety of native California plants grow in the garden.

You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M - Photo 13 of 14 -
The Mitchell family documented the home’s construction, revealing a very different view from the one seen today.

The Mitchell family documented the home’s construction, revealing a very different view from the one seen today.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.