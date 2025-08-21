You Can Live Like It’s 1959 in This Midcentury Time Capsule Asking $1.9M

From the Agent: "The Mitchell Residence, by architects Buff, Straub, & Hensman is being offered for only the second time since being built. It has been lovingly cared for and miraculously it remains in almost entirely original condition. Situated on more than an acre in Rolling Hills Estates, the house embraces a tranquil and incredibly private setting with expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing. The exterior and interiors blend together seamlessly, with living spaces and adjacent decks placed amidst the towering pines to bring nature into every room. The details are exceptional: signature post-and-beam vocabulary, translucent glass screening, original light fixtures, and clever and abundant built-in cabinetry. An idyllic canyon retreat with panoramic city and mountain views, ocean breezes, and a sense of solitude that belies its close proximity to the vibrant beach communities nearby."