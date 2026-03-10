Mirrored Storage—Love It or Hate It?
In a kitchen it seems okay, but in a bedroom or living room it feels ’80s in a bad way.
@sassypantsjackson
Just not in the bedroom!
@arbutus8057
Cleaning.
@celiaaah
It looks like a creepy hotel room.
@ohheyitskimj
A great way to make a small space seem bigger—but beware the constant vigilance against fingerprints.
Kate Dries, executive editor
It looks cold. Not cozy.
@jacxs5
Awesome for reflecting light and adding depth, feeling of space in tiny area. Must be era appropriate.
@mid.century. downsize
It makes the space messy without meaning to.
@h_aaannah
It always looks tacky.
@alihowi
The amount of fingerprints would send me into a tizzy.
@delaluzm
Makes the room look bigger!
@samleefin18
Case by case with it.
@vanessa.k40
