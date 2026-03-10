SubscribeSign In
A stylish way to stow stuff or a high maintenance mess? Our followers and staff reflect on the pros and cons of this glassy option.
In a kitchen it seems okay, but in a bedroom or living room it feels ’80s in a bad way.
@sassypantsjackson

Just not in the bedroom!
@arbutus8057

Cleaning.
@celiaaah

It looks like a creepy hotel room.
@ohheyitskimj

Mirrored Storage—Love It or Hate It? - Photo 1 of 1 -

A great way to make a small space seem bigger—but beware the constant vigilance against fingerprints.
Kate Dries, executive editor

It looks cold. Not cozy.
@jacxs5

Awesome for reflecting light and adding depth, feeling of space in tiny area. Must be era appropriate.
@mid.century. downsize

It makes the space messy without meaning to.
@h_aaannah

It always looks tacky.
@alihowi

The amount of fingerprints would send me into a tizzy.
@delaluzm

Makes the room look bigger!
@samleefin18

Case by case with it.
@vanessa.k40

