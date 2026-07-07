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If You Dream of Desert Minimalism, Here’s a $995K Marfa GetawayView 13 Photos

If You Dream of Desert Minimalism, Here’s a $995K Marfa Getaway

Designer Barbara Hill turned the century-old adobe home into a restrained retreat with steel beams, plaster walls, and a garden oasis.
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Location: 309 North Highland Ave, Marfa, Texas

Price: $995,000

Designer: Barbara Hill

Footprint: 2,188 Square Feet (2 Bed, 3 Bath)

Year Renovated: 2006

From the Listing: "This home is gallerist and interiors guru Barbara Hill’s first home in Marfa, on the Courthouse Square. Hill removed the interior adobe walls, stabilized the 100-plus-year-old structure with steel beams, and layered the walls with gypsum plaster with a glow that alternates as the day begins and fades. This softness is carried through the 1,800-square-foot main home to a detached casita with an outdoor area that is conceived as a private garden oasis."

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If You Dream of Desert Minimalism, Here’s a $995K Marfa Getaway - Photo 3 of 12 -
The open-plan living and dining area has a vaulted ceiling and numerous windows.

The open-plan living and dining area has a vaulted ceiling and numerous windows.

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The home was originally renovated by designer Barbara Hill, who used it as a weekend retreat.

The home was originally renovated by designer Barbara Hill, who used it as a weekend retreat.

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Hill covered the original adobe walls with gray plaster.&nbsp;

Hill covered the original adobe walls with gray plaster. 

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The pine floors were re-stained during the renovation.&nbsp;

The pine floors were re-stained during the renovation. 

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If You Dream of Desert Minimalism, Here’s a $995K Marfa Getaway - Photo 12 of 12 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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