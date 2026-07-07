If You Dream of Desert Minimalism, Here’s a $995K Marfa Getaway
Location: 309 North Highland Ave, Marfa, Texas
Price: $995,000
Designer: Barbara Hill
Footprint: 2,188 Square Feet (2 Bed, 3 Bath)
Year Renovated: 2006
From the Listing: "This home is gallerist and interiors guru Barbara Hill’s first home in Marfa, on the Courthouse Square. Hill removed the interior adobe walls, stabilized the 100-plus-year-old structure with steel beams, and layered the walls with gypsum plaster with a glow that alternates as the day begins and fades. This softness is carried through the 1,800-square-foot main home to a detached casita with an outdoor area that is conceived as a private garden oasis."
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309 North Highland Ave in Marfa, Texas, is currently listed for $995,000 by Melissa Bent at Marfa Realty.
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