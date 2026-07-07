If You Dream of Desert Minimalism, Here’s a $995K Marfa Getaway

Footprint: 2,188 Square Feet (2 Bed, 3 Bath)

Year Renovated: 2006

From the Listing: "This home is gallerist and interiors guru Barbara Hill’s first home in Marfa, on the Courthouse Square. Hill removed the interior adobe walls, stabilized the 100-plus-year-old structure with steel beams, and layered the walls with gypsum plaster with a glow that alternates as the day begins and fades. This softness is carried through the 1,800-square-foot main home to a detached casita with an outdoor area that is conceived as a private garden oasis."