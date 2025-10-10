The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle

From the Agent: "As soon as you cross the threshold, you can immediately sense the rich architectural pedigree of this midcentury-modern home designed by Milton Stricker, apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright. Stricker designed and built the home for himself and his family, and it was his personal residence from 1967 to 1993. From 1993 to the present day, the house has been thoughtfully cared for, thoroughly enjoyed, and meticulously maintained, preserving the integrity of the home as it was intended. Now the time has come to pass the torch to the next steward."