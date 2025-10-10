SubscribeSign In
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in SeattleView 16 Photos

The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle

Architect Milton Stricker designed his 1967 residence with wood paneling, extensive built-ins, and a top-floor primary suite with a balcony.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 3303 South Massachusetts Street, Seattle, Washington

Price: $2,250,000

Year Built: 1967

Architect: Milton Stricker

Footprint: 2,860 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 Acres

From the Agent: "As soon as you cross the threshold, you can immediately sense the rich architectural pedigree of this midcentury-modern home designed by Milton Stricker, apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright. Stricker designed and built the home for himself and his family, and it was his personal residence from 1967 to 1993. From 1993 to the present day, the house has been thoughtfully cared for, thoroughly enjoyed, and meticulously maintained, preserving the integrity of the home as it was intended. Now the time has come to pass the torch to the next steward."

Milton Stricker was the first of Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentices to be&nbsp;licensed as an architect in Washington State.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Milton Stricker was the first of Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentices to be licensed as an architect in Washington State.  

A woodburning fireplace warms the living room.

A woodburning fireplace warms the living room.

The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 3 of 15 -
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 4 of 15 -
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 5 of 15 -
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 6 of 15 -
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 7 of 15 -
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 8 of 15 -
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 9 of 15 -
The home has three levels, and the primary suite takes up the entirety of the top floor. It includes a private bathroom and a balcony.

The home has three levels, and the primary suite takes up the entirety of the top floor. It includes a private bathroom and a balcony.

The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 11 of 15 -
The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 12 of 15 -
The middle level is home to a large terrace and the living room, kitchen, and office.

The middle level is home to a large terrace and the living room, kitchen, and office.

The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle - Photo 14 of 15 -
The rest of the bedrooms are located near the garden on the lowest level.

The rest of the bedrooms are located near the garden on the lowest level.

3303 South Massachusetts Street in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $2,250,000 by Steven Gorecki and Flora Fleet with Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.