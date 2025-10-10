The Midcentury Home of a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Seeks $2.2M in Seattle
Location: 3303 South Massachusetts Street, Seattle, Washington
Price: $2,250,000
Year Built: 1967
Architect: Milton Stricker
Footprint: 2,860 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.21 Acres
From the Agent: "As soon as you cross the threshold, you can immediately sense the rich architectural pedigree of this midcentury-modern home designed by Milton Stricker, apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright. Stricker designed and built the home for himself and his family, and it was his personal residence from 1967 to 1993. From 1993 to the present day, the house has been thoughtfully cared for, thoroughly enjoyed, and meticulously maintained, preserving the integrity of the home as it was intended. Now the time has come to pass the torch to the next steward."
3303 South Massachusetts Street in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $2,250,000 by Steven Gorecki and Flora Fleet with Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.
