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Their Collection of 60-Plus Plants Defined the Design of Their Hudson Valley Home
“We thought, ‘This could really shine and grow here if we treat it seriously as part of the design,’” says GRT Architects cofounder Tal Schorl. “That’s how that entry—we called it a solarium—took shape.”
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When Keri Bronk and Graham Newhall moved from a Brooklyn one-bedroom to 12 wooded acres in Millbrook, New York, they brought along an unusually extensive collection of houseplants. "I spent a long evening boxing up all 60-plus plants and drove them up in a U-haul truck," says Graham. "One of them was particularly important; it’s a large jade plant that we grew from a single leaf petal, and it’s very happy in its new spot."
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