SubscribeSign In
One of Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park Town Houses Just Listed for $365KView 10 Photos

One of Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park Town Houses Just Listed for $365K

Set in the famed National Historic Landmark District in Detroit, the 2,000-square-foot residence comes recently renovated and fully furnished.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 1351 Nicolet Place, Detroit, Michigan

Price: $365,000

Year Built: 1968

Renovation Date: 2023

Architect: Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

Footprint: 2,000 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

From the Agent: "Welcome to this thoughtfully renovated midcentury-modern townhome designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, one of the most influential architects of the 20th century. The open-concept living and dining area showcases classic Miesian design with clean lines, carefully proportioned steel, and expansive glass windows that fill the space with natural light. The flow remains uninterrupted and intentionally restrained. Additional highlights specific to this townhome include polished original concrete floors and a finished basement. A rare blend of iconic design, quality updates, and unmatched value in one of Detroit’s most architecturally significant neighborhoods."

Read previous Dwell coverage of homes in Detroit’s Lafayette Park development herehere, and here.

According to the agent, the home is renowned within the community for its sunset views.

According to the agent, the home is renowned within the community for its sunset views.

All of the home’s furniture is included in the sale.

All of the home’s furniture is included in the sale.

A Louis Poulsen PH 5 pendant light hangs over the dining table.

A Louis Poulsen PH 5 pendant light hangs over the dining table.

The kitchen features Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances.&nbsp;

The kitchen features Fisher & Paykel appliances. 

One of Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park Town Houses Just Listed for $365K - Photo 5 of 9 -
One of Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park Town Houses Just Listed for $365K - Photo 6 of 9 -
One of Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park Town Houses Just Listed for $365K - Photo 7 of 9 -
A towel warmer and radiant heated floor keep the bathroom toasty.

A towel warmer and radiant heated floor keep the bathroom toasty.

The home is part of Detroit’s Lafayette Park, which is the world’s largest collection of buildings designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

The home is part of Detroit’s Lafayette Park, which is the world’s largest collection of buildings designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

1351 Nicolet Place in Detroit, Michigan, is currently listed for $365,000 by Elizabeth Tintinalli of Christie’s International Real Estate.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.