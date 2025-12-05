One of Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park Town Houses Just Listed for $365K

From the Agent: "Welcome to this thoughtfully renovated midcentury-modern townhome designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, one of the most influential architects of the 20th century. The open-concept living and dining area showcases classic Miesian design with clean lines, carefully proportioned steel, and expansive glass windows that fill the space with natural light. The flow remains uninterrupted and intentionally restrained. Additional highlights specific to this townhome include polished original concrete floors and a finished basement. A rare blend of iconic design, quality updates, and unmatched value in one of Detroit’s most architecturally significant neighborhoods."

