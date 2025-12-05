One of Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park Town Houses Just Listed for $365K
Location: 1351 Nicolet Place, Detroit, Michigan
Price: $365,000
Year Built: 1968
Renovation Date: 2023
Architect: Ludwig Mies van der Rohe
Footprint: 2,000 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)
From the Agent: "Welcome to this thoughtfully renovated midcentury-modern townhome designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, one of the most influential architects of the 20th century. The open-concept living and dining area showcases classic Miesian design with clean lines, carefully proportioned steel, and expansive glass windows that fill the space with natural light. The flow remains uninterrupted and intentionally restrained. Additional highlights specific to this townhome include polished original concrete floors and a finished basement. A rare blend of iconic design, quality updates, and unmatched value in one of Detroit’s most architecturally significant neighborhoods."
Read previous Dwell coverage of homes in Detroit’s Lafayette Park development here, here, and here.
1351 Nicolet Place in Detroit, Michigan, is currently listed for $365,000 by Elizabeth Tintinalli of Christie’s International Real Estate.
