In London, a Victorian Maisonette Gets a Room-by-Room Renovation

From the Architect: "Mildmay, a Victorian semidetached maisonette in North London, has been transformed into a warm, intelligently refurbished home for Mosley Thorold cofounder Nathaniel and his family. Purchased in early 2019, the maisonette was defined by an awkward internal layout and a convoluted stair arrangement that split the home inefficiently. With three young children and a desire to create an adaptable family environment, Nathaniel led the project as a main contractor: coordinating trades, materials, and design decisions from start to finish. For Mosley Thorold, this project was a chance to test ideas at a very close scale; designing and building iteratively, room by room, detail by detail.

"The priority was to transform the zoning and spatial distribution in Mildmay with a few surgical alterations. A significant intervention was relocating the staircase to the side of the outrigger. Moving it outside the core footprint unlocked a new flow across three levels and reorganized its vertical circulation, creating better-connected rooms. A pair of roof lights introduce natural daylight to the stairwell, creating a spatially significant shift. The upper floors were reworked to introduce breathing spaces into the family life. Originally a single room, the loft space was extended to accommodate an additional bedroom, the children’s den, a bathroom and a roof terrace.

"The palette focuses on expressive, hard-wearing surfaces that will evolve timelessly. Ash timber was used on the floors, stair treads, and cabinetry for its strength and warmth. Kitchen fronts were CNC-cut from cocoa husk linoleum. Elsewhere, exposed fireplaces, bespoke aluminum shelving, tapestry-clad soft furnishing, and curtains as dividers contribute to a cozy, textural atmosphere.