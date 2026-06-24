Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse

Renovation Year: 2005

Footprint: 1,251-square-foot interior; 1,128-square-foot exterior deck spaces

From the Agent: "Middle Ground Lighthouse is a privately owned offshore lighthouse residence located in Hampton Roads, Virginia. Built in 1891 and still serving as an active navigational aid, the lighthouse was acquired by its current owners in 2005 and carefully restored over two decades into a fully functioning off-grid residence. Following its purchase from the federal government in 2005, the lighthouse entered a new chapter of private stewardship. Ten engineers from the Billingsley and Gonsoulin families, supported by Eddie Prokop and a close network of friends, devoted more than 7,000 hours and over $300,000 to its rehabilitation. The work addressed both structural integrity and livability. In addition to extensive repairs, the team restored the rainwater collection systems, cisterns, plumbing, and pumps. The property now includes hot and cold pressurized water, a propane gas range, water heating, solar panels, a 10-kilowatt diesel generator, and 15 kilowatts of lithium phosphate battery storage supporting HVAC, lighting, and essential systems, along with a USCG-approved sanitation system. As with any offshore historic property, continued ownership requires ongoing maintenance and thoughtful stewardship. The rehabilitation ensured the lighthouse’s stability and functionality; its preservation remains an active responsibility."