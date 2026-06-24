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Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay LighthouseView 13 Photos

Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse

Built in 1891 and fully restored in 2005, the working beacon doubles as an off-grid residence.
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Location: Chesapeake Bay, Hamptons Road, Virginia 

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1891

Renovation Year: 2005

Footprint: 1,251-square-foot interior; 1,128-square-foot exterior deck spaces

From the Agent: "Middle Ground Lighthouse is a privately owned offshore lighthouse residence located in Hampton Roads, Virginia. Built in 1891 and still serving as an active navigational aid, the lighthouse was acquired by its current owners in 2005 and carefully restored over two decades into a fully functioning off-grid residence. Following its purchase from the federal government in 2005, the lighthouse entered a new chapter of private stewardship. Ten engineers from the Billingsley and Gonsoulin families, supported by Eddie Prokop and a close network of friends, devoted more than 7,000 hours and over $300,000 to its rehabilitation. The work addressed both structural integrity and livability. In addition to extensive repairs, the team restored the rainwater collection systems, cisterns, plumbing, and pumps. The property now includes hot and cold pressurized water, a propane gas range, water heating, solar panels, a 10-kilowatt diesel generator, and 15 kilowatts of lithium phosphate battery storage supporting HVAC, lighting, and essential systems, along with a USCG-approved sanitation system. As with any offshore historic property, continued ownership requires ongoing maintenance and thoughtful stewardship. The rehabilitation ensured the lighthouse’s stability and functionality; its preservation remains an active responsibility."

The off-grid lighthouse is located in Chesapeake Bay.

The off-grid lighthouse is located in Chesapeake Bay.

The exterior has been fully restored and repainted in its signature bold red.

The exterior has been fully restored and repainted in its signature bold red.

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Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse - Photo 3 of 13 -
The lighthouse was first constructed in 1890 after Congress appropriated $50,000 for the project.

The lighthouse was first constructed in 1890 after Congress appropriated $50,000 for the project.

The original lantern room at the top of the structure, approximately 51 feet above the water, remains active, guiding ships through Hampton Roads.&nbsp;

The original lantern room at the top of the structure, approximately 51 feet above the water, remains active, guiding ships through Hampton Roads. 

In the watch room, preserved inscriptions bear the marks of past visitors.&nbsp;

In the watch room, preserved inscriptions bear the marks of past visitors. 

Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse - Photo 7 of 13 -
Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse - Photo 8 of 13 -
The porthole room was one of the most heavily damaged spaces. It has been fully revamped into a comfortable living space.&nbsp;

The porthole room was one of the most heavily damaged spaces. It has been fully revamped into a comfortable living space. 

Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse - Photo 10 of 13 -
Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse - Photo 11 of 13 -
Land Ho! For $1M, You Can Score a Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse - Photo 12 of 13 -
The lighthouse is both a historic landmark and a fully off-grid private residence accessible only by boat.&nbsp;

The lighthouse is both a historic landmark and a fully off-grid private residence accessible only by boat. 

Middle Ground Lighthouse is currently offered at $995,000 through middlegroundlight.com.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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