These Midcentury Reissues Are Crafted to Be True Collector’s Items

Coveting midcentury furniture is practically a prerequisite for reading Dwell—yet for many of us, the reality of owning an original piece remains firmly out of reach, both financially and logistically.

That’s a big reason why each piece in CB2’s Design Legends collection feels like a once-in-a-lifetime estate sale discovery. The new line from the high-design furniture brand is a meticulously curated revival, one that’s democratizing access to some of the 20th century's most significant design works. Let’s be clear: these aren’t mere "inspired by" pieces. They are authentic reissues of work by Gianfranco Frattini, Paul McCobb, Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman, and Bill Curry that are crafted to the exacting standards of the originals.

What makes this collection particularly noteworthy is the unprecedented access to archives and original specifications. By working directly with the designers’ estates and families, CB2 has created pieces that capture not just the aesthetic but the intent behind these midcentury masterworks.

Bill Curry’s Pill High Gloss Oxblood Red Iron table lamp captures the optimistic futurism of Space Age design.

Designer Bill Curry’s sketches from the late 1960s were used for the Design Legends collection. Here, you can see early iterations of Space Age-inspired pieces like his mushroom-style lamp that would become part of his legacy.

Marconi 81.5" Tufted Saddle Leather Sofa by Gianfranco Frattini CB2 This sleek, low sofa was originally created by iconic Italian designer Gianfranco Frattini for the fashionable Restaurant St. Andrews in the heart of old Milan. Now, a modern classic returns with the same spirit of the original design, reimagined in full-grain saddle leather.

The Portofino desk by Gianfranco Frattini, for example, is a design so rare that even the designer’s children, Marco Frattini and Emanuela Frattini Magnusson, believe it may never have entered production beyond a private commission for an architect to store rolls of drafting paper. Preserving their father’s legacy and archival materials has been a deeply important project for them, and they worked closely with the CB2 design team and Form Portfolios to ensure each piece stayed true to their father’s original vision. The CB2 exclusive is now out in the world for all to enjoy, recreated from a black-and-white archival photo with richly grained walnut, black powdercoated iron legs, and a champagne brass crossbar. It’s design archaeology made tangible.

Based on a Gianfranco Frattini design from 1961, the Memoria lamp remains an eyecatching piece today with its visible telephone-style cord and glass shade.

Another standout item in the Design Legends collection by Frattini is the Memoria lamp. A piece so elusive that Frattini’s family has never been able to locate one on the vintage market, despite its brief original production run.

The Marconi tufted saddle leather sofa features period-authentic details. The original by Gianfranco Frattini once graced Milan’s fashionable Restaurant St. Andrews.

Beyond Frattini’s transformative Italian designs, the collection spans a range of midcentury design sensibilities and eras: Paul McCobb’s Model 1201 Director white boucle accent chair—originally designed in 1950 for Custom Craft and featured in MoMA’s 1952 "Good Design" exhibition—embodies American modernism with its sharp angles and minimalist silhouette. For collectors who appreciate the more playful side of midcentury design, Evelyn and Jerome Ackerman's contributions can’t be overlooked. CB2’s Corvo dinnerware collection reproduces Evelyn’s distinctive "Stallion" pattern from a 1965 woven tapestry, with reactive glazes applied by Portuguese artisans to ensure subtle variations for each piece.

The current iteration of McCobb’s Model 1201 chair wraps rich Italian ivory boucle around a warm oak frame, maintaining the designer's ethos of simplicity and quality.

Evelyn Ackerman’s woven work inspired this stoneware set. In 1957, Evelyn began designing handwoven tapestries that CB2 has transposed onto ceramics.

The Irwin coffee table Model C7806 by Paul McCobb transforms tornado white marble and cast aluminum into a statement piece.

