For $749K, You Can Nab a Fully Furnished Ranch House Near Joshua Tree
Location: 9427 T Circle Drive, Morongo Valley, California
Price: $749,000
Year Built: 1954
Renovation Date: 2019
Footprint: 1,420 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 2.5 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to Rancho Morongo, a rustic-modern homestead situated on 2.5 pristine acres in Morongo Valley, just 20 minutes from Joshua Tree and Palm Springs, and under two hours from Los Angeles. This 1954 ranch-style home was thoughtfully renovated in 2019 and now operates as a successful five-star vacation rental. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an airy, open-concept great room with a chef’s kitchen, dining banquette, and cozy living area. A second family room with a wet bar and a library nook is perfect for game nights and entertaining. The massive primary bedroom has direct access to a fully fenced side yard, and the large hall bathroom contains a walk-in shower, as well as a soaking tub with mountain views. A bunk room, additional guest room, and three-quarter bath round out the interior. Outdoors, enjoy total privacy with 360 views, a cowboy plunge pool, an aboveground hot tub, multiple lounge areas, a vintage trailer, and flourishing desert gardens."
9427 T Circle Drive in Morongo Valley, California, is currently listed for $749,000 by April Kass of Backbeat Homes.
