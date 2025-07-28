SubscribeSign In
For $749K, You Can Nab a Fully Furnished Ranch House Near Joshua Tree

The turnkey getaway comes with two woodburning stoves, a custom kitchen, a hot tub, and a plunge pool.
Location: 9427 T Circle Drive, Morongo Valley, California

Price: $749,000

Year Built: 1954

Renovation Date: 2019

Footprint: 1,420 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 2.5 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Rancho Morongo, a rustic-modern homestead situated on 2.5 pristine acres in Morongo Valley, just 20 minutes from Joshua Tree and Palm Springs, and under two hours from Los Angeles. This 1954 ranch-style home was thoughtfully renovated in 2019 and now operates as a successful five-star vacation rental. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an airy, open-concept great room with a chef’s kitchen, dining banquette, and cozy living area. A second family room with a wet bar and a library nook is perfect for game nights and entertaining. The massive primary bedroom has direct access to a fully fenced side yard, and the large hall bathroom contains a walk-in shower, as well as a soaking tub with mountain views. A bunk room, additional guest room, and three-quarter bath round out the interior. Outdoors, enjoy total privacy with 360 views, a cowboy plunge pool, an aboveground hot tub, multiple lounge areas, a vintage trailer, and flourishing desert gardens."

The home is available fully furnished.

The home has two living areas, each with a woodburning fireplace.

The kitchen has custom wood cabinetry.

The home’s solar array is able to meet most of its energy needs.

Agave, prickly pear, palo verde, yucca, ocotillo, and Joshua trees live in the backyard.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

