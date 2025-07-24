A Midcentury Desert Home Is Reimagined as a Joy-Filled Escape for a Young Family
Partner Story
There’s no shortage of midcentury homes in Palm Desert, but this 1956 retreat—originally designed by modernist architect Walter S. White—stands out for its expressive renovation by Festa Radoni, founder and lead designer of Radoni Interiors. Working closely with Hill Construction and the project architect, Radoni transformed the 1,600-square-foot residence into a joyful weekend escape for a young family of four from La Jolla.
"The goal was to preserve the soul of the original Walter S. White design while breathing new life into the home for a modern family," explains Radoni. That meant honoring the clerestory windows, expressive ceilings, and richly textured fireplace while reimagining the interiors with a vibrant, contemporary twist that respects the home’s midcentury roots—from the bright turquoise front door to the boldly patterned Concrete Collaborative tiles in the now-called "Sunshine Bathroom."
In the living room—affectionately dubbed the "Sunset Lounge"—curved orange velvet seating is reminiscent of the palette of desert skies, while the original fireplace takes center stage. As a natural focal point of the living space, the entire furniture layout is designed to revolve around it. The fireplace is flanked by two credenzas with bright orange, red, and pink patterned fronts—another nod to the dramatic sunsets Palm Desert is known for and the home’s origins.
Each of the three bedrooms has its own en suite bathroom, plus an additional powder room off the main living area, but there’s nothing formulaic about the design. Instead of a consistent palette, Radoni approached each space as a world unto itself.
"Since this is a weekend escape, it felt like the perfect opportunity to break away from the expected," she explains. "I wanted each room to evoke a sense of surprise and delight, like you’re stepping into a new little world every time you turn a corner."
The "Sunshine Bathroom"—the en suite for the yellow bedroom—is another of Radoni’s favorite spaces, with cheerful yellow subway tiles and patterned tiles from Concrete Collaborative’s Strands x Dwell collection. The collection of encaustic patterned tiles, which draws from surfboard silhouettes and California surf culture, was a natural fit.
"The tile does the most visually, in the best way possible," says Radoni. "It’s bold, it’s bright, it’s basically shouting, ‘I’m fabulous—look at me!’ But seriously, it brings such an instant mood lift."
Throughout the house, Radoni balanced the exuberance of color and pattern with thoughtful restraint—choosing when to let bold materials take the lead and when to step back. A new HVAC system, for example, was tucked discreetly into the low-ceilinged structure to offer a more comfortable interior environment without interrupting the flow of space.
The home is exactly what Radoni and her clients hoped it would be: a laid-back, design-forward retreat that evokes the California sunshine. "The goal was to make the house feel alive and full of personality from the second you walk in," she says. "Using vibrant colors, fun patterns, and period-inspired pieces just felt like the right way to celebrate the home and where it’s located. It’s meant to feel like a breath of fresh air."
More projects featuring Concrete Collaborative:
Patterned Concrete and Geometric Tiles Turn This California Renovation Into a Cheerful Oasis
A Historic Palm Springs Rental Is Transformed With a Riot of Pattern and Color
A Playful Kitchen Reno Takes Inspiration From a Pair of Earrings
Project Credits:
Interior Design: Radoni Interiors
Contractor: Hill Construction
Tiles: Concrete Collaborative
Published
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.