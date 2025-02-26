SubscribeSign In
This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for DaysView 11 Photos

This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days

The pristine 1966 home opens to its wooded site with a series of patios, balconies, and outdoor entertaining areas.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 1201 Garfield Street S, Tacoma, Washington

Price: $750,000

Year Built: 1966

Architect: Willis Schellberg

Footprint: 2,076 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.46 Acres

From the Agent: "This absolutely breathtaking custom-built home was designed by architect Willis Schellberg in 1966. Nestled on .5 acres between the two included lots, the property offers space and true midcentury-modern style. Floor-to-ceiling windows span two floors, flooding the gorgeous rough-cut cedar interior with natural light. The expansive living room, large kitchen, and open dining room offer a perfect atmosphere for entertaining. A balcony flows across the entire front of the home, and there’s a covered deck off the dining room, a patio off the lower bedroom, and a large deck down the rock path. Two small cabins could serve as cozy yoga/meditation studios or a writer’s retreat."

This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days - Photo 1 of 10 -
The home’s interior is entirely clad in rough-cut cedar.

The home’s interior is entirely clad in rough-cut cedar.

This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days - Photo 3 of 10 -
Apart from the kitchen, which was renovated in 1997, the home is still in its original state.

Apart from the kitchen, which was renovated in 1997, the home is still in its original state.

This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days - Photo 5 of 10 -
This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days - Photo 6 of 10 -
This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days - Photo 7 of 10 -
In addition to the main home, there are two small cabins on the property.

In addition to the main home, there are two small cabins on the property.

This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days - Photo 9 of 10 -
The property also comes with a standalone deck integrated into the wooded hillside.

The property also comes with a standalone deck integrated into the wooded hillside.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.