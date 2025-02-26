This $750K Pacific Northwest Midcentury Has Decks for Days

From the Agent: "This absolutely breathtaking custom-built home was designed by architect Willis Schellberg in 1966. Nestled on .5 acres between the two included lots, the property offers space and true midcentury-modern style. Floor-to-ceiling windows span two floors, flooding the gorgeous rough-cut cedar interior with natural light. The expansive living room, large kitchen, and open dining room offer a perfect atmosphere for entertaining. A balcony flows across the entire front of the home, and there’s a covered deck off the dining room, a patio off the lower bedroom, and a large deck down the rock path. Two small cabins could serve as cozy yoga/meditation studios or a writer’s retreat."