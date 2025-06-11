This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up
Location: 10412 Hebron Lane, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,795,000
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 2,185 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 Acres
From the Agent: "An incredibly rare midcentury tree house, likely built by famed local architect William ‘Bill’ Mack, AIA. Much like his peers in the Case Study program—Richard Neutra, Pierre Koenig, Rodney Walker—his designs evoke classic L.A. post-and-beam vernacular. Built circa 1961, this dwelling is immaculately preserved, wrapped in warm woods that mirror the quiet hush of Beverly Glen Canyon. Meander up an ambling country lane to this post-and-beam residence, which is offered for only the second time in its storied history. A multipurpose flex space is close by, perfect for the creative with oodles of projects. Venture outside at twilight to your private roof deck and take it all in: an artist’s abode from another life, awaiting her next custodian."
10412 Hebron Lane in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Sam Arneson of Compass and Matt Schwartz of Douglas Elliman of California/The Altman Brothers Team.
