SubscribeSign In
This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-UpView 15 Photos

This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up

Currently owned by Dylan Brady of the musical duo 100 Gecs, the well-preserved home is encased in windows and richly toned wood.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 10412 Hebron Lane, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,795,000 

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 2,185 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "An incredibly rare midcentury tree house, likely built by famed local architect William ‘Bill’ Mack, AIA. Much like his peers in the Case Study program—Richard Neutra, Pierre Koenig, Rodney Walker—his designs evoke classic L.A. post-and-beam vernacular. Built circa 1961, this dwelling is immaculately preserved, wrapped in warm woods that mirror the quiet hush of Beverly Glen Canyon. Meander up an ambling country lane to this post-and-beam residence, which is offered for only the second time in its storied history.  A multipurpose flex space is close by, perfect for the creative with oodles of projects. Venture outside at twilight to your private roof deck and take it all in: an artist’s abode from another life, awaiting her next custodian."

The house has been carefully preserved, with original wood finishes and a brick fireplace.

The house has been carefully preserved, with original wood finishes and a brick fireplace.

This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 2 of 14 -
This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 3 of 14 -
This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 4 of 14 -
This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 5 of 14 -
The kitchen counters and backsplash feature vintage zellige ceramic tiles.

The kitchen counters and backsplash feature vintage zellige ceramic tiles.

This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 7 of 14 -
The primary bedroom opens to a private deck.

The primary bedroom opens to a private deck.

This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 9 of 14 -
This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 10 of 14 -
In the primary bathroom, a sunken bathtub sits below a skylight.

In the primary bathroom, a sunken bathtub sits below a skylight.

This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 12 of 14 -
This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 13 of 14 -
This $1.8M L.A. Midcentury Feels Like a Cabin-Greenhouse Mash-Up - Photo 14 of 14 -

10412 Hebron Lane in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Sam Arneson of Compass and Matt Schwartz of Douglas Elliman of California/The Altman Brothers Team.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.