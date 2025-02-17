You Can Live Like It’s 1963 in This $695K Palm Springs Midcentury

SubscribeSign In
Designed by William Krisel, the condo captures the spirit of the Sixties with breeze blocks, globe lights, and bright orange accents.
Location: 2324 S Skyview Drive, Palm Springs, CA

Price: $695,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: William Krisel

Footprint: 1,146 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "This rare midcentury-modern home represents a remarkable opportunity to live in one of  the most sought-after communities in Palm Springs. Canyon View Estates, a celebrated example of midcentury architecture, was designed by the esteemed architect William Krisel. This community reflects the best of the era, with an emphasis on both style and functionality. Inside, the property retains much of its original charm, including unique tile designs in both bathrooms. Whether you’re looking to unwind on the private patio while enjoying views of the desert mountains or embrace the architectural richness of the space, this condo offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Palm Springs history in one of its most iconic neighborhoods."

Clerestory windows span the&nbsp; home’s southern facade—as seen here in the kitchen and dining room—letting in lots of natural light.

A partially covered patio provides a place to relax and entertain outdoors.

Only seven homes in the Canyon View Estates neighborhood have flat roofs like this one.

Homeowners also have access to a community pool.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

