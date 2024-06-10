SubscribeSign In
Floor-to-Ceiling Bookshelves Make This $1.3M Portland Midcentury a Bibliophile’s Dream

Designed by architect Walter Gordon, the 1956 home also offers extended overhangs, vaulted ceilings, and a Japanese-style garden.
Location: 4520 SW Humphrey Ct., Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,325,000

Architect: Walter Gordon

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 2,324 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.42 acres

From the Agent: "Sited in a forested, .42 acre Japanese garden–like setting, this Northwest regional modern home was designed by renowned Portland architect Walter Gordon and completed in 1956. Gordon was one of Oregon’s most distinguished residential designers and he designed more than 60 homes in the area. Unlike many of Gordon’s sizable and more opulent homes, this intimate and refreshing departure in Southwest Portland is perfectly scaled for comfortable modern living. It has an open-concept design that flows freely from the entry to the den, living, sun, and dining rooms, while connecting to nature, the mature ornamental gardens, covered patio, and intimate seating areas through its thoughtfully placed windows. At 2,324 square feet, the home is laid out primarily as a single level with two baths, two bedrooms, a den (that can be reconverted into a third bedroom), a living room, a sunroom, a dining room, a kitchen with eating nook, and laundry on the main floor; and a garage, storage, and shop on the lower level."

"This Gordon home has been well preserved, curated, and cared for by its owners—and it shows," notes the agent. "It is a private and peaceful enclave."

The living room features hardwood floors, a tongue-and-groove cedar ceiling, and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.&nbsp;

The light-filled dining room opens up to the partially covered backyard patio.

The primary bedroom features sliding glass doors and an en suite bath.

The home’s serene garden is landscaped with local and Asian vegetation.

