The ’50s Home of a Renowned Architecture Historian Seeks $550K in Connecticut
Location: 68 Orchard Road, Woodbridge, Connecticut
Price: $550,000
Year Built: 1950
Designers: Vincent Scully and Albert Reese
Footprint: 1,872 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 baths)
Lot Size: 3.22 Acres
From the Agent: "This is a one of a kind midcentury-modern house designed by Vincent Scully and Albert Reese. The house is an interpretation of a simple box form often employed by pioneering modernist architects of the period. Characteristic modern features include its simple rectilinear form, strong horizontal lines, expansive windows, exposed concrete, wood and steel structural elements, plain, unornamented surfaces, and an open floor plan. The cupola, accessed by ladder, measuring eight and a half feet square and seven feet high, was added atop the roof in 1953 for a guest room and study. The house, garage, and outbuildings are remarkably unchanged from the original design, and later modifications were made by Vincent Scully."
68 Orchard Road in Woodbridge, Connecticut, is currently listed for $550,000 by Wojtek Borowski of the Edgehill Team at Pearce Real Estate.
