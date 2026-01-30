The ’50s Home of a Renowned Architecture Historian Seeks $550K in Connecticut

From the Agent: "This is a one of a kind midcentury-modern house designed by Vincent Scully and Albert Reese. The house is an interpretation of a simple box form often employed by pioneering modernist architects of the period. Characteristic modern features include its simple rectilinear form, strong horizontal lines, expansive windows, exposed concrete, wood and steel structural elements, plain, unornamented surfaces, and an open floor plan. The cupola, accessed by ladder, measuring eight and a half feet square and seven feet high, was added atop the roof in 1953 for a guest room and study. The house, garage, and outbuildings are remarkably unchanged from the original design, and later modifications were made by Vincent Scully."