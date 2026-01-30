SubscribeSign In
The ’50s Home of a Renowned Architecture Historian Seeks $550K in Connecticut

Yale professor Vincent Scully collaborated with Albert Reese to design the landmark, cupola-topped home, which still has its original fixtures and finishes.
Location: 68 Orchard Road, Woodbridge, Connecticut 

Price: $550,000

Year Built: 1950

Designers: Vincent Scully and Albert Reese

Footprint: 1,872 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 baths)

Lot Size: 3.22 Acres

From the Agent: "This is a one of a kind midcentury-modern house designed by Vincent Scully and Albert Reese. The house is an interpretation of a simple box form often employed by pioneering modernist architects of the period. Characteristic modern features include its simple rectilinear form, strong horizontal lines, expansive windows, exposed concrete, wood and steel structural elements, plain, unornamented surfaces, and an open floor plan. The cupola, accessed by ladder, measuring eight and a half feet square and seven feet high, was added atop the roof in 1953 for a guest room and study. The house, garage, and outbuildings are remarkably unchanged from the original design, and later modifications were made by Vincent Scully."

The home was designed in part by its owner, Vincent Scully, a famed 20th-century art and architecture historian. He spent much of his career as a professor at Yale, which is nearby.

The home was featured in the 2002 book, First House: The Grid, the Figure, and the Void by Christian Bjone.

A radiant heating system is embedded in the home’s concrete floors.

The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In addition to the main house, the property includes a separate studio.

68 Orchard Road in Woodbridge, Connecticut, is currently listed for $550,000 by Wojtek Borowski of the Edgehill Team at Pearce Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

