You Can Walk to the Beach From This $1.2M Seattle Midcentury

Nestled into the woods near Lake Union, the glassy residence was featured as the home of the month by the “Seattle Times” in 1961.
Location: 4030 NE 104th Street, Seattle, Washington

Price: $1,195,000

Year Built: 1961

Architect: Van Slyck & Callison 

Footprint: 1,810 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by noted architect Van Slyck, this midcentury-modern jewel balances timeless design with everyday comfort. Nestled in a private woodland setting on Thornton Creek, the home’s clean lines, walls of glass, and thoughtful details celebrate the best of MCM aesthetics. Expansive windows open out to one of Seattle’s most enchanting natural settings. Meadowbrook is a peaceful neighborhood known for its wide-open fields, tree-lined streets, and easy access to recreation. The home is a few blocks away from Meadowbrook Pond, a vibrant community center with a pool, public transportation, and top-rated schools. This important work in Seattle’s architectural history awaits its next steward."

The living area is wrapped in glass and surrounded by built-in seating.

Separated from the common areas, the bedrooms are lined up along a hallway.

Each bedroom has a private entrance to the outdoors.

In addition to the bathroom in the living area, the primary bedroom has its own half bath.

Located in Meadowbrook Park, the home is around a mile from Matthews Beach, a popular swimming spot on Lake Washington.

In November of 1961, the Seattle Times honored the property as their "Home of the Month."

4030 NE 104th Street in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Josh Myers and Steven Sterling of Windermere Real Estate.

Staging by Von Rocko

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.