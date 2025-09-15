You Can Walk to the Beach From This $1.2M Seattle Midcentury
Location: 4030 NE 104th Street, Seattle, Washington
Price: $1,195,000
Year Built: 1961
Architect: Van Slyck & Callison
Footprint: 1,810 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by noted architect Van Slyck, this midcentury-modern jewel balances timeless design with everyday comfort. Nestled in a private woodland setting on Thornton Creek, the home’s clean lines, walls of glass, and thoughtful details celebrate the best of MCM aesthetics. Expansive windows open out to one of Seattle’s most enchanting natural settings. Meadowbrook is a peaceful neighborhood known for its wide-open fields, tree-lined streets, and easy access to recreation. The home is a few blocks away from Meadowbrook Pond, a vibrant community center with a pool, public transportation, and top-rated schools. This important work in Seattle’s architectural history awaits its next steward."
4030 NE 104th Street in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Josh Myers and Steven Sterling of Windermere Real Estate.
Staging by Von Rocko
