Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury
Location: 3208 Burdeck Drive, Oakland, California
Price: $1,800,000
Architect: Roger Lee
Year Built: 1957
Footprint: 1,820 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)
From the Agent: "Welcome to a midcentury-modern gem in the Oakland hills, designed by renowned Berkeley architect Roger Lee and built in 1957. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the home’s stunning 180-degree Bay views, which provide a breathtaking backdrop to every room. The 1,820-square-foot floor plan (per measurements) ensures ample space and privacy. The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces is a hallmark of this property. Multiple access points lead you to a charming courtyard patio and a spacious, flat backyard, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy the beauty of nature from multiple balconies that take full advantage of the panoramic views, providing an ideal setting for al fresco dining or simply soaking in the serene surroundings."
3208 Burdeck Drive in Oakland, California, is currently listed for $1,800,000 by Mark Fleckles & Ary Assadi of Bay Area Modern Real Estate.
