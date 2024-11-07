Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 1,820 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Welcome to a midcentury-modern gem in the Oakland hills, designed by renowned Berkeley architect Roger Lee and built in 1957. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the home’s stunning 180-degree Bay views, which provide a breathtaking backdrop to every room. The 1,820-square-foot floor plan (per measurements) ensures ample space and privacy. The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces is a hallmark of this property. Multiple access points lead you to a charming courtyard patio and a spacious, flat backyard, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy the beauty of nature from multiple balconies that take full advantage of the panoramic views, providing an ideal setting for al fresco dining or simply soaking in the serene surroundings."