SubscribeSign In
Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills MidcenturyView 11 Photos

Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury

Designed by Roger Lee, the lightly updated 1957 home still has its original wood paneling, exposed beams, and open-hearth fireplace.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 3208 Burdeck Drive, Oakland, California

Price: $1,800,000

Architect: Roger Lee

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 1,820 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Welcome to a midcentury-modern gem in the Oakland hills, designed by renowned Berkeley architect Roger Lee and built in 1957. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the home’s stunning 180-degree Bay views, which provide a breathtaking backdrop to every room. The 1,820-square-foot floor plan (per measurements) ensures ample space and privacy. The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces is a hallmark of this property. Multiple access points lead you to a charming courtyard patio and a spacious, flat backyard, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy the beauty of nature from multiple balconies that take full advantage of the panoramic views, providing an ideal setting for al fresco dining or simply soaking in the serene surroundings."

The multilevel property is nestled on a tree-lined street in the Oakland hills. The front yard is dotted with succulents and cacti.

The multilevel property is nestled on a tree-lined street in the Oakland hills. The front yard is dotted with succulents and cacti.

Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury - Photo 2 of 10 -
Original wood paneling wraps living areas, complementing the exposed beams and hardwood floors.

Original wood paneling wraps living areas, complementing the exposed beams and hardwood floors.

Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury - Photo 4 of 10 -
A small yet well-equipped kitchen near the dining area opens to the backyard patio.

A small yet well-equipped kitchen near the dining area opens to the backyard patio.

Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury - Photo 6 of 10 -
A fully remodeled bathroom with a large shower awaits in the primary suite.

A fully remodeled bathroom with a large shower awaits in the primary suite.

Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury - Photo 8 of 10 -
"This residence provides a unique opportunity to own a piece of architectural history," notes the agent. "With its exceptional design, stunning views, and thoughtfully integrated modern amenities, this midcentury-modern home is a rare find."

"This residence provides a unique opportunity to own a piece of architectural history," notes the agent. "With its exceptional design, stunning views, and thoughtfully integrated modern amenities, this midcentury-modern home is a rare find."

Walls of Glass Frame Bay Views in This $1.8M Oakland Hills Midcentury - Photo 10 of 10 -

3208 Burdeck Drive in Oakland, California, is currently listed for $1,800,000 by Mark Fleckles & Ary Assadi of Bay Area Modern Real Estate.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.